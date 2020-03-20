Watford News and Features
Troy Deeney criticises covidiots for going out during coronavirus pandemic
By FourFourTwo Staff
Troy Deeney
Premier League stars face pay cuts amid national lockdown - report
By Alasdair Mackenzie
Premier League Premier League players could be asked to accept deferred salary payments after the next meeting between top-flight officials, say reports.
Watford offer Vicarage Road stadium to support NHS staff
By FourFourTwo Staff
Premier League
