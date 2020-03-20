Trending

Watford News and Features

See more

Latest about Watford

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League club ever?

Posted

Premier League They've not all been good - but can you name every team to compete in the greatest league on Earth?

Premier League

Quiz! Can you name the last player to wear number 1-11 of every Premier League club?

Posted

Football quiz How many of the Premier League's first XI - on paper at least - can you recall?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name the Brazilians with 20+ Premier League appearances?

Posted

Football quiz They’ve thrilled us since the ‘90s with their samba razzle dazzle – but can you recall the boys from Brazil who’ve appeared most frequently?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name the last 80 players to miss a penalty in the Premier League?

Posted

Football quiz Who's missed spot-kicks in the league, dating way back to 2016?

Football quiz

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League team's last three captains?

Posted

Premier League While a couple of clubs have only had three different captains all decade, some have had the same number in the last two or three years

Premier League

Troy Deeney criticises covidiots for going out during coronavirus pandemic

By FourFourTwo Staff

Troy Deeney

Troy Deeney

Quiz! Can you name the last 100 penalty scorers in the Premier League?

Posted

Football quiz How many heroes from 12-yard can you name? We're putting you on the spot (kick)

Football quiz
Premier League trophy

Premier League stars face pay cuts amid national lockdown - report

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Premier League Premier League players could be asked to accept deferred salary payments after the next meeting between top-flight officials, say reports.

Premier League

Watford offer Vicarage Road stadium to support NHS staff

By FourFourTwo Staff

Premier League

Premier League

Club-by-club review of Premier League season so far

By FourFourTwo Staff

Arsenal

Arsenal
123...789NextArchives