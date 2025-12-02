Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

Time for today's big football quiz – how well do you know badges?

You could argue that it doesn't really matter what you wear in football. Those people have clearly never seen the get-up that Mexico wore in the 1990s. The truth is that football shirts are important and club badges mean a lot. Your very identity is wrapped up in a crest so it's no surprise that some of the most successful clubs in the world have great logos and great shirts. Other clubs… not so much.

We've taken 100 badges from around the world. Some of them belong to big clubs, others smaller clubs, while some belong to nations instead. We've removed the names of clubs in some cases, in others, we've even removed the initials. This one should get more difficult as you go along…

