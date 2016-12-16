WIN full-time football scholarships worth £15,500

FourFourTwo Performance has teamed up with FootballCV Academy to offer you the chance to win a one-year pro level scholarship led by UEFA qualified coaches. Interested in becoming a full-time footballer? Step this way...

Virtually everyone who has ever picked up a copy of FourFourTwo will have at some point in their life fantasised about being a full-time footballer. If you're aged between 15 and 18 and think you've got what it takes - but haven't already been snapped up by a club academy - then we've got a fantastic opportunity to make your professional dreams come true.

In partnership with FootballCV Academy, based at Borderville Stadium, Stamford, FourFourTwo is offering two scholarships: a one-year full scholarship as a day student and a one-year 50% scholarship on the residential full-time programme.

Entrants will have the opportunity to attend either a showcase match or training session (full details within the registration page) from which 10 players will be selected to attend a development camp in April for free. This will give the players a taste of life at the Academy and the opportunity for the coaches to select the two winners. All entrants will also receive a free FCV Membership - click here for benefits.

Interested? Then simply click here and register your detials.

Terms and conditions apply.