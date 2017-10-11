Competition! Win tickets to see Arsenal take on Red Star Belgrade in the Europa League

See the Gunners take on one of the great names of European football in London, as the Group H leaders clash at the Emirates on November 2.

Red Star Belgrade have made a strong start to their 2017/18 campaign, including a 1-0 win over Cologne in Germany. The player who scored the goal in that game – Ghana international Richmond Boakye – has actually been linked with a transfer to Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks.

So as well as seeing an Arsenal side who actually seem to be enjoying life in the Europa League, with seven goals in two games so far, you could also be seeing a future Premier League striker for the opposition.

Can the north Londoners maintain their 100% record?

For a chance to win a pair of tickets, click here and answer the question on our competition page.

Good luck!

This prize has been provided by leading award-winning tyre manufacturer Hankook Tyre UK, official Partner of the UEFA Europa League. Hankook’s sponsorship of the UEFA Europa League stems from the passion and common goals of Hankook and football, which is to be the best and achieve victory.

Find out more at http://www.hankooktire.com/uk