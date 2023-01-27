Adidas Arsenal x France range released: Check out the stunning new Gallic-inspired Gunners gear

Is the Adidas Arsenal x France range the best gear of 2023 so far? Oui, monsieur.

When you think of the Gunners, you think of Arsene Wenger bringing over the likes of Thierry Henry, Patrick Vieira, Robert Pires and those suave, French legends of yesteryear. Plenty have arrived in north London from the Eurostar and quoted the legends – including a certain William Saliba – while Adidas themselves have a history with the French national side.

Combine the two and Adidas have outdone themselves with their new collection. The Arsenal x France range takes the navy blue of Les Bleus and embellishes it with Arsenal insignia and the tricolour in the Three Stripes across the sleeves. C'est tres bien.



"The range includes a hoody, pant, track top, tee and stadium parka, which all carry tricolour three stripes, and gold branding," Adi says. "It will be endorsed by the team when they travel to league games, starting with the trip to Merseyside, when they will face Everton on 4 February 2023. The track top will be worn by the team when they walk out against Manchester City tonight, in the FA Cup 4th round."

Honestly? We can't think of a better way to celebrate 20 years since the start of the Invincibles' run.



Jeremy Aliadiere, who played in the Invincibles season and currently works for Arsenal in an ambassador role, said: “During that period in the late 1990s and early 2000s it was great to be part of the team at Arsenal. We had a lot of players from France, or French speaking countries, and we were made to feel at home straight away by the other members of the squad.

“That togetherness we had back then is something I see in this current team and so it’s great to celebrate the period I played in, at a time when it’s a really enjoyable to be a Gooner. I think the range will be loved by supporters across the world, and it’s a nice gesture to those particularly in France – many of whom fell in love with the club during that period 20 years or so ago.”