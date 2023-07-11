Amazon Prime Day deal: Save 17% on this Mitre FA Cup ball

Amazon Prime Day is here – and this Mitre FA Cup ball has been reduced as part of the savings.

Over the next 48 hours, we're scouring Amazon for the best deals for football fans, with reductions to be had across the site – and you can find our best Amazon Prime Day picks here. With the cost of living currently through the roof, every little really helps, after all.

Mitre are a household name in English football. The official suppliers of the Premier League during the 1990s and now the name on the FA Cup ball, the brand are synonymous with class – and this is a fantastic ball which was used in the competition recently.

Amazon Prime Day deal: Get as much as 17% off with a Mitre FA Cup match ball