BT Sport app to close: here's how to watch the Premier League and Champions League on your device

The BT Sport app is set to close on Thursday 12 October, meaning TNT Sports customers won't be able to watch the Premier League or Champions League on their device through the broadcaster's app anymore.

Once closed, the app will be updated to become the TNT Sports app, whereby users can access a free news and results service without needing a subscription to the channel. Watching live sport on the app, however, simply isn't possible.

So how can you keep watching live matches in the Premier League, or every game of the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League on your device through TNT Sports? FourFourTwo details that below.

The discovery+ app is the new place to watch TNT Sports (Image credit: TNT Sports)

How to watch TNT Sports on your device, now the BT Sport app is closing

Don't fret - the closure of the BT Sport app is just another step in the channel's rebrand to TNT Sports, a joint venture with Warner Bros. Discovery.

Now, all TNT Sports customers simply have to download the discovery+ app, which is accessible on any device. Once a customer has created their discovery+ account, they can download the discovery+ app to login and continue watching every match shown on the broadcaster.

Existing TNT Sports subscribers via BT and EE need to activate their discovery+ account to access live sport, a straightforward process that allows them to continue watching Premier League and Champions League games from wherever they want.

TNT Sports on the discovery+ app (Image credit: TNT Sports)

TNT Sports has exclusive rights to the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League, as well as 52 Premier League games across the 2023/24 season. Ligue 1, Serie A and National League are also on the broadcaster, too.

TNT Sports customers can sign up and watch as much football as they want on the broadcaster without getting tied down to a contract. The option to cancel is available at any time.

