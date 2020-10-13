Amazon Prime Day: Mitre footballs included in reductions

Mitre footballs recall a time before VAR, before multi-million pound bench warmers. A time when the Premier League was still in its infancy, where Alan Shearer was king, when Kevin Keegan would love, just love it, if he got a result.

But Mitre isn't just a brand stuck in the 1990s. The match ball supplier for the EFL and the FA Cup, Mitre still make some of the best balls in the game.

This Amazon Prime Day, there are reductions across the range of Mitre footballs. Reliable, classy and well-designed, there's no better companion for a kickabout. Apart from maybe Lionel Messi.

Price: £9.99 - £22.99

Mitre aims this particular football at younger, developing players. It's available in sizes 3 to 5 and it's pretty low-key, design-wise.

This training ball is extremely lightweight, too. Though the photo is of an indoor pitch, it's made for grass and astroturf and it flies through the air nicely.

As with many products on Prime Day, this has been reduced with further savings to be made at the checkout.

Price: £7.91 - £30.16

A step up from the Mitre Impel Lite, the full version Impel comes in a range of colours and has the signature look of a Mitre ball.

If you're looking for a colourful football for winter or you're simply after something that's hard-wearing to train with, the Impel is a great option.

Reductions apply on this ball depending on the style and size that you opt for before you head for the checkout.

Price: £12

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is in space; he teases the idea of pulling onto his right foot before swivelling and walloping this beautiful ball with his left, to secure Arsenal's 14th FA Cup trophy.

This is one of the best match balls of the last few years in any competition across Europe. The trophy-like ribbons on the Mitre logo, the movement of the design, the colour scheme and the interwoven FA Cup logo. This ball is pure class.

20% reductions can be made in this ball once you get to the checkout.

