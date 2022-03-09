Real Madrid v PSG live stream: How to watch the Champions League from anywhere in the world

Real Madrid v PSG live stream, BT Sport, Wednesday 9 March, 8pm GMT

The showcase tie of the Champions League last 16 will be decided at the Bernabeu on Wednesday as Real Madrid look to overturn their narrow first leg defeat against PSG.

A wonderful individual goal from Kylian Mbappe deep in stoppage time sealed a deserved 1-0 win for PSG in Paris last month.

The France star put in a superb display against the team he has been linked with joining at the end of the season, and he will be looking to put on a show in front of the Madrid fans in Spain this week.

Real Madrid frustrated the Ligue 1 giants with their defensive solidity at the Parc des Princes until Mbappe’s winner, and Thibaut Courtois saved a Lionel Messi penalty.

The Spaniards will need to show more attacking verve if they are to overturn the tie on home turf, after failing to register a shot on target in the French capital, and mustering three attempts to PSG’s 21.

But they responded to the defeat with three consecutive league wins over Alaves, Rayo Vallecano and Real Sociedad, while PSG have lost two of their last three Ligue 1 outings, including a 1-0 defeat to Nice on Saturday.

Casemiro and Ferland Mendy are suspended for Madrid, while a Sergio Ramos homecoming looks unlikely as the PSG defender is injured.

PSG are yet to win an away match in Europe this season, drawing two and losing one in the group stage.

Kick-off is at 8pm GMT and the game is being shown live on BT Sport 3 in the UK.

