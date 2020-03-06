Callum Hudson-Odoi News and Features
Date of birth: November 7, 2000
Instagram: @calteck10
Club(s): Chelsea
Country: England
Signing fee: Academy
Is one of a group of young English players who have attracted interest from abroad, with the Blues fighting off interest from Bayern Munich to keep the winger. Given his chance because of the Stamford Bridge club's transfer ban, he has made his mark on the international scene, playing through the age groups and collecting a runner's-up medal at the 2017 European Under-17 Championship. Has also played for England's under-21 and senior teams.
Callum Hudson-Odoi News and Features
By FourFourTwo Staff
Pedro votes for solidarity during pandemic after calling time on Chelsea career
By FourFourTwo Staff
Willian returns to Brazil to link up with his family, with Chelsea’s permission
By FourFourTwo Staff
Frank Lampard provides update on Callum Hudson-Odoi after positive coronavirus test
By Greg Lea
Chelsea open Stamford Bridge hotel to NHS staff
By FourFourTwo Staff
Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi recovering well after coronavirus diagnosis
By FourFourTwo Staff
Steve Bruce wants matches to be suspended over coronavirus outbreak
By FourFourTwo Staff
Chelsea in lockdown as Hudson-Odoi tests positive to coronavirus
By FourFourTwo Staff
