Callum Hudson-Odoi News and Features

Date of birth: November 7, 2000

Instagram: @calteck10

Club(s): Chelsea

Country: England

Signing fee: Academy

Is one of a group of young English players who have attracted interest from abroad, with the Blues fighting off interest from Bayern Munich to keep the winger. Given his chance because of the Stamford Bridge club's transfer ban, he has made his mark on the international scene, playing through the age groups and collecting a runner's-up medal at the 2017 European Under-17 Championship. Has also played for England's under-21 and senior teams.