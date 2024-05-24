Tottenham Hotspur to take advantage of rival’s financial issues and poach key player: report

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be in the market for one of Nottingham Forest's star performers.

Ange Postecoglou's side finished 5th in the Premier League table this season ensuring a return to European football in the Europa League next term.

Looking to add further options in attack, Spurs have begun to up their interest in one forward from the City Ground who notched eight goals in 2023/24.

WATCH | Why It's All Going Wrong For Spurs

According to a report from The Guardian, Callum Hudson-Odoi is a player the Lilywhites are actively looking to recruit.

However, the 23-year-old was offered to the club last summer when he was surplus to requirements at Chelsea only for Spurs to look elsewhere.

Tottenham are yet to decide whether Timo Werner will remain at the club after a loan spell from RB Leipzig saw him net just two goals in the Premier League.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to i, Forest must sell players before June as profitability and sustainability rules continue to veer their heads regarding their spending.

The summer transfer window does not open until 14 June, giving them only two weeks to confirm sales and Hudson-Odoi could be a player they look to offload quickly.

Callum Hudson-Odoi in action for Nottingham Forest. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Forest secured a final-day victory over Burnley to remain in the Premier League, Nuno Espirito Santo admitted he knows some of his players may soon move on to pastures new.

Morgan Gibbs-White is known to be liked by a whole host of clubs and the former Wolves boss admitted he cannot say what is to come this summer.

“You never know in football," began the Tricky Trees boss. "You have to realise that the way we finished this season, some players in our squad are going to attract interest, for sure.

"They are talented, they are young and they are in a good moment of their careers. You cannot control these things. We have to see what happens.

“It (PSR restrictions leading to players being sold) frustrates. But not only me, all the managers in the Premier League are for sure thinking the same.”

Spurs will look to kick on under Postecoglou next season (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Nottingham Forest stories

Nottingham Forest embarrassed themselves by calling an official's integrity into question... no matter how aggrieved they feel



'The VAR is a Luton fan' – Nottingham Forest SLAM refereeing decisions in Everton defeat



Man found dead outside Tottenham Hotspur Stadium ahead of Nottingham Forest clash as Spurs release statement