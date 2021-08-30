Chelsea transfer news: Blues block Borussia Dortmund loan move for Callum Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi is set to stay and fight for his place at Chelsea amid concerns that deals for Saul Niguez and Jules Kounde could fall through.

According to Goal, failure to sign the La Liga duo before tomorrow’s deadline will prevent certain players from being allowed to leave Stamford Bridge on loan.

Chelsea were confident of adding Saul and Kounde to their ranks but issues have arisen in recent days, throwing both deals into doubt.

The immediate futures of Ethan Ampadu and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are also tied to the current situation, meaning that they are likely to remain part of Thomas Tuchel’s squad until at least January.

The Blues wanted to bring Saul in on loan, but Atletico Madrid are looking to include a clause that could make the deal permanent for £34million.

Meanwhile, Sevilla are unwilling to negotiate over a fee for Kounde and he will only leave if his release clause is met.

There are no guarantees that a compromise will be found for either player before the transfer window shuts, so Tuchel is looking to limit any outgoings.

Hudson-Odoi was expected to move to Borussia Dortmund on loan for the rest of the season after being an unused substitute in Chelsea’s first three games.

The 20-year-old is keen to play regularly but hasn’t achieved the levels of consistency demanded by his manager.

There is fierce competition for starting roles as the Champions League winners look to challenge for the title and defend their European crown this season.

But, regardless of what happens, Malang Sarr, Danny Drinkwater, Ross Barkley and Lewis Baker are all expected to depart Chelsea, either permanently or on loan.