Chelsea News and Features
Name: Chelsea
Founded: 1905
Home ground: Stamford Bridge
League Titles: 6
Instagram: @chelseafc
Chelsea were transformed by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's purchase of the west London club in 2003. The Mears family founded the club at The Butchers Hook pub across the road from Stamford Bridge and the Blues claimed their maiden top-flight title in 1954-55. But it was not until Abramovich's revolution that Chelsea were able to dominate, with the Stamford Bridge men claiming five Premier League titles between 2005 and 2017. Past players include Ron Harris, Peter Osgood, Ray Wilkins, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard.
Latest about Chelsea
How Chelsea new boy Thiago Silva almost died in Russia
By Michael Yokhin
STORY Before his rise as one of the world's great defenders, his career – and life – was nearly over. Big moments like this will always take the Brazilian back to his brush with death, as Michael Yokhin explains
Every Premier League game may be shown on TV after 3pm blackout lifted - let's hope it's only temporary
By Ed McCambridge
The lifting of the blackout means fans will be able to stay home and watch matches - great for now, but it must not be permanent
Every Premier League transfer of the window so far
By FourFourTwo Staff
Transfers Signing season is in full flow - who have your club brought in and let go?
Quiz! Can you name the 60 most expensive English footballers ever?
Posted
Quiz It's the English players who've commanded the highest individual transfer fees - but who went for what when exactly?
Quiz! Can you name every Community Shield goalscorer from the past decade?
Posted
Quiz Every player to score in the season-opening showpiece since 2010 - whether or not it's actually a proper trophy...
