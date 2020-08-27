Chelsea News and Features

Trending

Name: Chelsea

Founded: 1905

Home ground: Stamford Bridge

League Titles: 6

Instagram: @chelseafc

Chelsea were transformed by Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich's purchase of the west London club in 2003. The Mears family founded the club at The Butchers Hook pub across the road from Stamford Bridge and the Blues claimed their maiden top-flight title in 1954-55. But it was not until Abramovich's revolution that Chelsea were able to dominate, with the Stamford Bridge men claiming five Premier League titles between 2005 and 2017. Past players include Ron Harris, Peter Osgood, Ray Wilkins, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard and Eden Hazard.

Thiago Silva

How Chelsea new boy Thiago Silva almost died in Russia

By Michael Yokhin

STORY Before his rise as one of the world's great defenders, his career – and life – was nearly over. Big moments like this will always take the Brazilian back to his brush with death, as Michael Yokhin explains

Every Premier League game may be shown on TV after 3pm blackout lifted - let's hope it's only temporary

Every Premier League game may be shown on TV after 3pm blackout lifted - let's hope it's only temporary

By Ed McCambridge

The lifting of the blackout means fans will be able to stay home and watch matches - great for now, but it must not be permanent

Brazil Training and Press Conference – Enfield Training Ground

5 things you may not know about new Chelsea defender Thiago Silva

By PA Staff

Thiago Silva

Every Premier League transfer of the window so far

By FourFourTwo Staff

Transfers Signing season is in full flow - who have your club brought in and let go?

Ben Chillwell

Quiz! Can you name the 60 most expensive English footballers ever?

Posted

Quiz It's the English players who've commanded the highest individual transfer fees - but who went for what when exactly?

Soccer – FIFA World Cup 2014 – Quarter Final – Brazil v Colombia – Estadio Castelao

Chelsea celebrate signing of ‘world-class’ Thiago Silva

By PA Staff

Chelsea v Birmingham City – Women’s Super League – The Cherry Red Records Stadium

Chelsea boss Emma Hayes thrilled to begin new season with Community Shield clash

By PA Staff

Raheem Sterling

Quiz! Can you name every Community Shield goalscorer from the past decade?

Posted

Quiz Every player to score in the season-opening showpiece since 2010 - whether or not it's actually a proper trophy...

Lionel Messi and Troy Deeney

Football rumours from the media

By PA Staff

Manchester City v West Ham United – FA Women’s Super League – Academy Stadium

Steph Houghton and Fran Kirby confirm both clubs will take knee at Wembley

By PA Staff

