Chelsea transfer mistake highlighted in Deadline Day deal
Chelsea have had a quiet deadline day – but one move has shown up quite how much of a mistake they've made
Chelsea have spent around a billion pounds in the last three transfer windows. They can hardly quibble about losing a quid or two, here or there.
But while the Blues have had a quiet Deadline Day in terms of incomings, there have been a few outgoings from Stamford Bridge. Romelu Lukaku has gone to Roma, Mason Burstow to Sunderland and Conor Gallagher has been the subject of interest.
But it's Callum Hudson-Odoi's move that might present the biggest "what if" for Chelsea of recent times.
The Evening Standard has confirmed that the Cobham academy graduate has gone to Nottingham Forest for just £5 million. Oh, how times change.
The Blues infamously rejected huge bids from Bayern Munich for the star. A £40m move was touted before he'd even played a senior fixture for the club – later, a loan was proposed with a £70m buy option.
VIDEO: What's Your Craziest Prediction For This Season?
Instead, the west Londoners resisted. They rewarded Hudson-Odoi with a bumper new contract, as Gareth Southgate handed him an international debut. He became the second youngest-ever player to start a competitive match for England.
Chelsea weren't used to handing such big opportunities to young players from their academy. They bucked the trend for a special youngster – and he hasn't quite lived up to the hype, moving to Bayer Leverkusen last season but failing to take the Bundesliga by storm.
It's a big shame for Hudson-Odoi who hasn't had regular game-time to develop – and a shame for Chelsea, who put their faith in a player worth trusting, only for it to not quite work out.
But Chelsea fans can't help but wonder what may have been. They could have sold CHO for £40m: he could have become a starter for Bayern.
More Chelsea stories
Having already signed Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson in attack, the Blues have been linked with a sensational swoop for Kylian Mbappe.
In FourFourTwo's Season Preview, we discuss how Chelsea can recover from last campaign.
The reason why Chelsea are playing without a shirt sponsor has also been revealed.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also been to the FA Cup and League Cup finals for FFT and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He once saw Tyrone Mings at a petrol station in Bournemouth but felt far too short to ask for a photo.
Most Popular
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Mark White
By Tom Hancock