Chelsea transfer mistake highlighted in Deadline Day deal

Chelsea have spent around a billion pounds in the last three transfer windows. They can hardly quibble about losing a quid or two, here or there.

But while the Blues have had a quiet Deadline Day in terms of incomings, there have been a few outgoings from Stamford Bridge. Romelu Lukaku has gone to Roma, Mason Burstow to Sunderland and Conor Gallagher has been the subject of interest.

But it's Callum Hudson-Odoi's move that might present the biggest "what if" for Chelsea of recent times.

Callum Hudson-Odoi has left Chelsea (Image credit: Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

The Evening Standard has confirmed that the Cobham academy graduate has gone to Nottingham Forest for just £5 million. Oh, how times change.

The Blues infamously rejected huge bids from Bayern Munich for the star. A £40m move was touted before he'd even played a senior fixture for the club – later, a loan was proposed with a £70m buy option.

Instead, the west Londoners resisted. They rewarded Hudson-Odoi with a bumper new contract, as Gareth Southgate handed him an international debut. He became the second youngest-ever player to start a competitive match for England.

Chelsea weren't used to handing such big opportunities to young players from their academy. They bucked the trend for a special youngster – and he hasn't quite lived up to the hype, moving to Bayer Leverkusen last season but failing to take the Bundesliga by storm.

Callum Hudson-Odoi didn't live up to the hype at Leverkusen (Image credit: SASCHA SCHUERMANN/AFP via Getty Images)

It's a big shame for Hudson-Odoi who hasn't had regular game-time to develop – and a shame for Chelsea, who put their faith in a player worth trusting, only for it to not quite work out.

But Chelsea fans can't help but wonder what may have been. They could have sold CHO for £40m: he could have become a starter for Bayern.

