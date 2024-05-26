Tottenham lead race to sign former Chelsea attacker and club need to sell: report
Tottenham are stepping up their search for reinforcements in attack and could bring in a former Chelsea player this summer
Tottenham are reportedly leading the race to sign a former Chelsea attacker this summer.
Spurs are stepping up their search for attacking reinforcements as manager Ange Postecoglou looks to build on a positive debut season in north London.
The Australian is keen to bring in players who can adapt to his aggressive attacking style of play, with more goals also needed following the departure of Harry Kane to Bayern Munich last summer.
Tottenham have now reportedly turned their attentions to former Chelsea attacker Callum Hudson-Odoi, with The Sun claiming Spurs lead a three-way race to sign the 23-year-old winger this summer.
After a frustrating time at Chelsea, Hudson-Odoi has been earning positive reviews at Nottingham Forest.
Spurs would reportedly have to shell out around £30 million for the England international, which is 10 times the fee paid by Forest to Chelsea last summer.
Forest are keen to keep the player, but the Reds are likely to need to sell at least one player before the end of June to comply with the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability rules.
Spurs have also shown interest in another Forest attacker, Morgan Gibbs-White, who is valued at around £70m by his club.
In FourFourTwo's view, Hudson-Odoi may be a risk at this stage, followng his injury problems at the beginning of last season. However, he is a player with enormous potential and could be back at one of England's biggest clubs soon. For now, though, he might be better off continuing to rebuild his career at Forest.
