Clément Lenglet News and Features

Date of birth: June 17, 1995

Instagram: @clement_lenglet

Club(s): Nancy, Sevilla, Barcelona

Country: France

Signing fee: £30.5 million

Started his career in the French second division with Nancy, winning promotion in 2016. Just half a season in Ligue 1 was enough to earn him a £4.3 million switch to Sevilla, who made a healthy profit on their investment when he moved to Barcelona just 18 months later. A classy, ball-playing centre-back, he won the league in his first season at the Nou Camp before making his international breakthrough with France.