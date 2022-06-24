Tottenham report: Spurs in talks with Barcelona over deal for defender

Tottenham (opens in new tab) are continuing to work on a loan deal for Barcelona (opens in new tab) centre-back Clement Lenglet, according to reports.

Lenglet has slipped down the pecking order under Xavi and could be on his way out of the Camp Nou this summer.

And, per ESPN (opens in new tab), Barca are hoping to persuade Spurs to take the France international off their hands.

The report adds that while Barca would prefer to sell, they are open to a loan deal given that Spurs are prepared to cover a significant chunk of the 27-year-old's wages.

This is Antonio Conte's first summer transfer window as Spurs boss, and adding a left-footed centre-back is thought to be a priority for the Itallian.

That said, Ben Davies has enjoyed something of a resurgence since Conte took charge; Lenglet would not necessarily walk straight into the starting 11.

Marseille (opens in new tab) have also been linked with a move for Lenglet, who won't think twice about leaving Barca if deemed surplus to requirements - according to his former France U21 coach, that is.

Speaking earlier this week, Pierre Mankowski said (opens in new tab): "If he realises that the door is closed at [Barcelona], he will not hesitate to change to go to a lower category club."

However, Mankowski added that he felt Lenglet would struggle with the pace and physicality of the Premier League.

Still, Spurs appear keen, and Lenglet could be the next new face through the door in what has been a fairly busy summer so far at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium, with Ivan Perisic, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster all arriving.