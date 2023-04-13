Who will Tottenham Hotspur sign this summer? Every player they've been linked with ahead of the transfer window

Who Tottenham Hotspur will sign in a transfer window now, more than ever, seems an extremely pertinent question as Daniel Levy's running of the club continues to be called into question.

Spurs fans invariably want the club to throw their weight around in the transfer market in order to entice bigger and better players to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in a bid to target trophies and glory once again.

Whether that will happen, though, is a different story. Naturally, only time will tell with Tottenham and Daniel Levy.

But who will Tottenham Hotspur sign this summer? FourFourTwo runs through the transfer rumours doing the rounds.

Who will Tottenham Hotspur sign this summer?

Goalkeepers

With Hugo Lloris approaching the final 12 months of his contract and having endured a poor campaign, Spurs are in the market for a new goalkeeper. Surprisingly, they could turn their attention to former Arsenal stopped Wojciech Szczesny, according to CalciomercatoWeb.

The Juventus 'keeper is seen by Tottenham as the ideal fix to stop leaking so many goals, but, at 32, they recognise it won't be a long-term investment.

Goalkeepers currently in England have been linked with Spurs as well, though, with both David Raya from Brentford and Everton's Jordan Pickford touted to take over the No.1 jersey from Lloris.

Raya's contract with Brentford is due to expire in 2024, and the Spaniard has turned down multiple offers from the club regarding an extension. He has continuously insisted he is happy with the Bees, though.

If none of the three aforementioned goalkeepers are brought to the club by Daniel Levy, then he could be tempted into accepting a bonkers swap deal for Harry Kane with Manchester United.

ESPN are reporting that the 20-time Premier League champions may look to talk Tottenham's extraordinary fee for Kane down a little by offering Dean Henderson as part of the bargain.

Henderson is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest – but may well have burned bridges with his parent club after comments he made in August regarding United's choice to keep him as David De Gea's deputy last term.

(Image credit: Getty)

Defenders

Spurs are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the summer transfer window, with on-loan Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet wanting to continue his stay in north London, according to Spanish outlet Sport.

The Frenchman arrived last summer from Barcelona on a year-long loan – and the report states that Levy has now approached the Catalan outfit to negotiate a permanent move.

Elsewhere, they're looking to make an ambitious move to sign Aymeric Laporte this summer, as per Football Transfers. The report suggests Spurs will look to prise the Spaniard away from Manchester City in the summer, with Laporte out-of-favour in Pep Guardiola's system at the Etihad Stadium.

Laporte is also keen on leaving Manchester City in the summer, too, but reports also suggest Barcelona are interested in bringing him to La Liga.

Midfielders

Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister will seemingly be highly-sought after this summer, with Tottenham among the interested parties. According to 90Min, Spurs are keen on adding creativity to their midfield, and have identified the 24-year-old as the perfect player to bring some much-needed attacking impetus to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The same outlet also suggests that Tottenham are willing to battle it out for the signature of PSV’s Ibrahim Sangare this summer, with the Dutch club reportedly ready to cash in on the midfielder. The Ivory Coast international was linked with a move to England last year but eventually extended his deal in Eindhoven to June 2027 instead.

But PSV will sanction a sale in the upcoming transfer window, according to 90Min, and they won’t be short of offers - Spurs among them. Sangare’s agents are already speaking to clubs in England about his availability.

(Image credit: Getty)

Forwards

Sport Bild in Germany are reporting that a "concrete bid" for Eintracht Frankfurt superstar Randal Kolo Muani has been made, with Spurs and Manchester United both keen on adding to their frontline this summer.

The Europa League champions have put a £88 million price tag on his head amid interest from Tottenham Hotspur, and are said to be willing to sell for the right offer.