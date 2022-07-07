Tottenham report: Deal done for France defender as transfer spree continues

Tottenham are closing in on their fifth summer signing after reportedly agreeing a deal to sign Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet on loan.

Antonio Conte’s side have been very busy in the market since clinching Champions League qualification last term.

Ivan Perisic, Fraser Forster, Yves Bissouma and Richarlison have already been brought in, and Lenglet will soon follow.

(Image credit: Getty)

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano (opens in new tab), who writes that a loan deal for the 2022/23 campaign has been agreed and personal terms finalised.

There is no option to buy clause involved in the deal for now, though, and the two clubs still need to iron out the final details.

Lenglet has a contract until 2026 with the Camp Nou club, but found his game time restricted last season.

(Image credit: Getty)

The 27-year-old made 20 La Liga appearances in 2021/22 and will be hoping for more regular opportunities in England.

Spurs' transfer business won't end there either, as a deal for Djed Spence is also close.

The Telegraph (opens in new tab) have reported that a £15m deal for the Middlesbrough full-back will be completed before the club flies out to South Korea on Saturday.