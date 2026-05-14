Arsenal commit to Emirates again - which other WSL sides are using their main stadium?

Arsenal Women have confirmed that all their Women's Super League home matches will once again be played at Emirates Stadium for the 2026/27 season.

But how many clubs are actually doing the same?

Despite growing crowds and increased investment across the league, the number of WSL teams regularly using their primary stadiums remains small. Perhaps surprisingly, you have to look beyond the very top of the table to find the other teams making similar commitments.

Who else uses their main stadium?

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Manchester City

This season, Manchester City played just two of their league matches at Etihad Stadium - against Chelsea and Manchester United.

Newly-crowned WSL champions Manchester City use the 7,000-capacity Joie Stadium for the majority of their home games.

A general view of the Joie Stadium (Image credit: Getty Images)

Arsenal

For Arsenal Women, 2026/27 will mark a second consecutive full WSL season at Emirates Stadium, following their first complete campaign of hosting all league ties there in 2025/26.

Domestic cup fixtures and early-round European matches will continue to be played at Meadow Park. But with an average attendance of 33,809 this season, their highest ever, Arsenal’s impressive fan base have justified the continued use of the Emirates.

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Chelsea

For the 2025/26 season, Chelsea’s home remained at Kingsmeadow, with a capacity of less than 5,000.

While select WSL fixtures and all European matches (due to UEFA regulations) have been staged at Stamford Bridge in recent years, the club have now committed to a full-time move there from 2026/27.

Manager Sonia Bompastor has backed the decision, with Erin Cuthbert challenging supporters to match the ambition.

“It's great,” Cuthbert said. “We want to be playing the biggest games in the biggest stadiums but I'm going to challenge the club - I want the games sold out, so that's our task now.”

Manchester United

Manchester United Women continue to play the majority of their matches at Leigh Sports Village (12,000 capacity).

Old Trafford has been used more frequently, however, hosting two Champions League fixtures in 2025/26, as well as the WSL fixture against Manchester City - the third consecutive season in which it has hosted the Manchester derby. This season marked the first time United has played more than two matches at Old Trafford during a season.

A general view of Leigh Sports Village, home to Manchester United Women (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur Women are based at Brisbane Road, home of Leyton Orient.

They played three WSL matches at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season, against Chelsea, Everton and Manchester United, with popstar Madonna even turning up to support at the Chelsea clash.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton play their home games at Broadfield Stadium, the home of Crawley FC, about 20 miles away from the American Express Stadium.

Only one WSL match was scheduled at the Amex this season, the final game, but recently-revealed long-term plans for a purpose-built women’s stadium signal a more permanent solution coming from the 2030/31 season.

Brighton & Hove Albion's new ground will be connected to the Amex via a bridge (Image credit: Brighton & Hove Albion)

London City Lionesses

London City Lionesses play their home matches at Hayes Lane in Bromley. As an independent women’s club with no affiliated men’s side, they do not have access to a larger ‘main stadium.’

During the 2025/26 season, their first in the WSL, they hosted one fixture at The Den, home of Millwall FC. The decision proved controversial given the club’s origins following their split from Millwall Lionesses in 2019.

However, the move was driven by practicality rather than the spectacle - a scheduling clash with Bromley FC made Hayes Lane unavailable, and WSL regulations require clubs to nominate an alternative venue.

With significant backing from Michele Kang, the prospect of a purpose-built or upgraded stadium could soon become a realistic next step for the club.

Everton

Goodison Park became the permanent home of Everton Women for the 2025/26 season onwards, following the men’s move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

After talk of the site being demolished, this arrangement became a popular way of keeping the stadium in use. In doing so, it became the largest dedicated women's football stadium in the UK, a huge step for the women’s team.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa Women have played all WSL fixtures at Villa Park since the 2024/25 season, making them one of the few clubs fully committed to their main stadium.

West Ham

West Ham play all their matches at the 6,078-capacity Chigwell Construction Stadium (Victoria Road), the home of Dagenham & Redbridge FC. No matches for their 2025/26 season were played at the London Stadium and they have not played at the main stadium since 2019.

Liverpool

The BrewDog Stadium in St Helens is the home of Liverpool Women, shared with Rugby league team St Helens RFC, with a capacity of 18-000. Anfield was used three times during the 2025/26 season, for clashes against Everton, Manchester City and Arsenal.

Leicester City

Leicester City Women have used the 32,300-capacity King Power Stadium as their primary home since 2021.

However, with average attendances of around 2,700 across the past three seasons, questions remain over sustainability. After finishing 12th in 2025/26, they face a promotion/relegation one-legged play-off against Charlton Athletic to retain their top-flight status.