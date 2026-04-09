The WSL is expanding next season – everything you need to know about promotion, relegation and the play-off
The Women's Super League is expanding from 12 to 14 teams next season, but how is it going to work?
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The Women’s Super League is set to expand from 12 to 14 teams from the 2026/27 season, with a new promotion and relegation play-off introduced as part of the changes.
For the first time, there will be increased movement between the top two tiers of women’s football in England, with up to three teams able to earn promotion to the top flight.
With both the WSL and WSL 2 campaigns entering their final weeks, the inaugural play-off is now just a month away. But how does it all work?
How promotion and relegation works this season
With the league expanding next season, this year is a huge opportunity for WSL 2 teams, with three promotion places available to be won.
At the end of this 2025/26 season, the top two teams from WSL 2, formerly the Women’s Championship, will be automatically promoted to the WSL.
The team that finishes bottom of the WSL will not be relegated automatically, but instead enter a high-stakes play-off against the third-placed WSL 2 side.
That play-off will be held at the home ground of the WSL 2 side on Saturday, 23 May (12:30 BST).
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The threat of relegation remains for the 12th-placed WSL team, but it will not be a