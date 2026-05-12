Arsenal star announces retirement admitting 'difficult decision' ahead of season climax

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An Arsenal midfielder has announced his retirement from the international side of the game

General view of the stands filled with fans on a record breaking attendance during the FA Women&#039;s Super League match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Emirates Stadium on September 24, 2022 in London, England.
General view of Arsenal's Emirates Stadium (Image credit: Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)