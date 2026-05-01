Is Brighton's new stadium a first in Europe? What the Seagulls are getting so right

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Brighton & Hove Albion are building a purpose-built women's stadium, with the Seagulls getting their ‘one club’ message clear

Brighton &amp; Hove Albion&#039;s women&#039;s stadium
Brighton & Hove Albion's women's stadium (Image credit: Brighton & Hove Albion)