The crazy relegation battle where even the team in TENTH can still go down

Sevilla fans are looking both up and down the table

Unless you support Tottenham Hotspur or West Ham United, you will probably have rather enjoyed this season's Premier League relegation battle.

There was a lack of jeopardy at the bottom of the top flight in 2024/25, with 17th-place Spurs finishing 13 points ahead of Leicester City, who ended up 18th.

But this time around the survival fight looks set to go down to the final day of the campaign. Tottenham are 17th again, yet they have only a two-point cushion over West Ham with two games remaining.

The incredible survival fight where half the league could still be relegated

Tottenham remain at risk of relegation from the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the battle between two big clubs to avoid relegation to the second tier is absorbing, the Premier League has nothing on the incredible drama unfolding in LaLiga.

With only two games remaining for most of the teams in Spain's top flight, an incredible 10 clubs could still fall into one of the final two relegation places - ranging from Sevilla in 10th down to Girona in 19th.

Alaves shocked champions Barcelona to boost their survival hopes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla are in the top half of the table and still have faint hopes of qualifying for Europe, but they are also only four points above the drop zone.

Meanwhile, the teams currently occupying the relegation places, Levante and Girona, are among four sides on 39 points, with Elche and Real Mallorca out of the bottom three only on goal difference.

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It means all four clubs could still finish above Sevilla, although the permutations are complicated by Levante facing Mallorca in their penultimate game and Girona hosting Elche on the final day.

The at-risk clubs in the bottom half of the table include Conference League finalists Rayo Vallecano, two-time Champions League runners-up Valencia, and Espanyol, who ended an 18-match winless run with a 2-0 victory over Athletic Bilbao on Wednesday.

While eighth-place Real Sociedad and Athletic, in ninth, are only five points above the relegation zone and still appear at risk, it would take an extraordinary combination of results for either of those sides to go down because of the number of teams below them who play each other in the final two rounds of fixtures.

Valencia reached back-to-back Champions League finals in 2000 and 2001 but could be relegated from La Liga this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

The congestion at the foot of the table was illustrated by Alaves jumping from 19th to 15th following their 1-0 win over champions Barcelona on Wednesday night, with three points making a massive difference to the survival fight.

And while one more victory would be enough to secure safety for every team from 14th-place Espanyol upwards, several clubs are likely to be looking over their shoulders on the final day.

The only side in the bottom half whose fate is sealed is Real Oviedo, who are 10 points adrift at the foot of the table and set for an immediate return to the second tier.