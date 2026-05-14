Atletico Madrid set sights on out of favour Premier League forward: report

Diego Simeone’s men are aiming to add an out of favour Premier League forward to their ranks ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Atletico Madrid have suffered an underwhelming season under Simeone after missing out on the Copa del Rey trophy last month and a Champions League final appearance last week.

Currently placed fourth in the La Liga table, Simeone has reportedly set his sights on an out of favour Premier League attacker who he believes is an ideal candidate ahead of the club’s attacking rebuild this summer.

Atletico Madrid want Nick Woltemade

According to a report from Fichajes, Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade is perceived as the perfect fit for Simeone’s high-intensity system, ahead of an offensive overhaul this summer.

Atletico Madrid are prioritising signings who will provide an immediate impact ahead of the 2026/27 season, as opposed to developing talents.

Nick Woltemade had a prolific start to life at Newcastle. (Image credit: George Wood/Getty Images)

Woltemade has been closely monitored by the club’s sporting management and will face a dilemma ahead of the summer, having failed to establish himself as the man to lead Newcastle forward this season.

Eddie Howe’s side, having lost superstar striker Alexander Isak to Liverpool last summer, are placed 13th in the Premier League table — a stark drop-off from last season’s Top 5 finish and Champions League qualification.

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Woltemade has bagged seven goals and recorded three assists in 31 Premier League appearances, four of those ten involvements arriving in his first five games.

Atletico Madrid will have difficulty in convincing the Magpies to part ways with their striker, largely due the sizeable financial investment they made in securing his services.

The German was signed for a deal worth almost £70 million, who arrived from Stuttgart in August 2025 after bagging 12 goals in 28 games, and 17 starts, for the Bundesliga side.

The German has since fell out of favour with Eddie Howe, but Atletico Madrid are fascinated by his profile. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Woltemade’s combination of power and technique has attracted Atletico Madrid’s interest, with talks potentially set to intensify once the league season concludes.

Simeone’s side — who lost 4-2 on penalties in April’s Copa del Rey final to Real Sociedad, and 2-1 (agg.) to Arsenal in the Champions League semi-final — are also attracted to his versatility as a striker or attacking midfielder, and his aerial presence, stood at nearly two metres tall.

For now, Atletico Madrid will look to step up their efforts to sign the German, hoping to see his talents arrive at the Metropolitano Stadium next season.