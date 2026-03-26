Alex Scott says Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United's Champions League displays are perfect WSL advert

Three English teams - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United - remain in the last eight of the UEFA Women’s Champions League this year.

This is the second consecutive season that three English sides have reached the quarter-finals, with Manchester City also making it to this stage last season.

Former Arsenal defender Alex Scott believes this consistency underlines the strength of English women’s football and the Women’s Super League, with top players now increasingly choosing England over the United States.

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‘WSL has the appeal’

(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Scott, presenting as part of the ESPN broadcast team across Disney+ UWCL coverage, also commented on normalising the use of main stadiums in the competition.

The former England star praised the league’s evolution from her playing days, particularly its growing competitiveness against Europe’s elite.

Alessia Russo celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renee Slegers' Arsenal beat Barcelona to lift the trophy last year for the first time since Scott’s 2007 cohort did, remaining the only English team to have won.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Scott said: “I think it’s great. It goes to show the strength of the WSL. What it does is it makes other players from other countries think, ‘I want to play there.’