Alex Scott says Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United's Champions League displays are perfect WSL advert

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Alex Scott highlights the growing competitiveness and global appeal of the Women’s Super League and the use of main stadiums in the Champions League

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 25: ESPN UWCL presenter Alex Scott during the UEFA Women&#039;s Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals First Leg match between Manchester United FC and FC Bayern München at Old Trafford on March 25, 2026 in Manchester, England.
Alex Scott (Image credit: James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Three English teams - Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United - remain in the last eight of the UEFA Women’s Champions League this year.

This is the second consecutive season that three English sides have reached the quarter-finals, with Manchester City also making it to this stage last season.

Former Arsenal defender Alex Scott believes this consistency underlines the strength of English women’s football and the Women’s Super League, with top players now increasingly choosing England over the United States.

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‘WSL has the appeal’

The Arsenal Ladies (Women) team group, Back row (L-R) Karen Carney, Leanne Champ, Gemma Davison, Rebecca Spencer, Gilly Flaherty, Mary Phillip, Rachel Yankey. Middle row (L-R) Physio, Yvonne Tracy, Julie Fleeting, Emma Byrne, Lianne Sanderson, Ciara Grant, Emma Hayes (Assistant Manager). Front row (L-R) Katie Chapman, Alex Scott, Faye White, Vic Akers (Manager), Jayne Ludlow, Kelly Smith and Anita Asante during the Arsenal photocall at Emirates stadium on August 7, 2007 in London, England.

(Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Scott, presenting as part of the ESPN broadcast team across Disney+ UWCL coverage, also commented on normalising the use of main stadiums in the competition.

The former England star praised the league’s evolution from her playing days, particularly its growing competitiveness against Europe’s elite.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 24: Alessia Russo of Arsenal celebrates scoring her team&amp;amp;apos;s third goal during the UEFA Women&amp;amp;apos;s Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-finals First Leg match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Arsenal Stadium on March 24, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Harry Murphy - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Alessia Russo celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

Renee Slegers' Arsenal beat Barcelona to lift the trophy last year for the first time since Scott’s 2007 cohort did, remaining the only English team to have won.

Speaking exclusively to FourFourTwo, Scott said: “I think it’s great. It goes to show the strength of the WSL. What it does is it makes other players from other countries think, ‘I want to play there.’