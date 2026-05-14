How to watch FA Youth Cup Final 2026 for FREE — live streams for Man City vs Man United

The FA Youth Cup final takes places tonight as Man City U18 take on Man United U18 at the Joie Stadium.

FA Youth Cup final 2026: Key Details Date: Thursday May 14 2026

Thursday May 14 2026 Kick-Off: 7pm BST / 2pm ET

7pm BST / 2pm ET Free Stream: BBC iPlayer

BBC iPlayer Streaming: TNT Sports 1 (UK) / ESPN Select (US)

TNT Sports 1 (UK) / ESPN Select (US) Watch from anywhere: Get 75% off NordVPN

A glimpse into the homegrown future of each club, a quick look back at the goalscorers in previous finals for United and City tells a story that we could be seeing some future stars on show today.

Mark Hughes, Paul Scholes, Jesse Lingard and Alejandro Garnacho are all former scorers in the final for the Red Devils, while Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer and Phil Foden have previously netted in the U18 final for City.

This year, we have a whole new crop of talent, and potentially the most exciting is United's 15-year-old JJ Gabriel. The youngster has netted 26 goals in 28 appearances in 2025/26. City have their own goalscoring star, though, in Teddie Lamb, who has 28 goals in 27 games himself.

It is very much being billed as England’s future going head-to-head and FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch the FA Youth Cup final 2026 online for free from anywhere in the world.

Watch the FA Youth Cup Final 2026 for FREE

The FA Youth Cup final between Man City and Man United will be streamed for free on BBC iPlayer in the UK.

You will need a TV license and a UK postcode (e.g. HA9 0WS) for your account.

Outside Britain? Unlock your free stream with NordVPN — more on that below.

Watch FA Youth Cup Final 2026 from anywhere

Away from home for Man City vs Man United? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the FA Youth Cup Final 2026. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

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How to watch FA Youth Cup Final 2026 in the UK

The FA Youth Cup Final 2026 will be broadcast on BBC iPlayer and TNT Sports in the UK.

TNT Sports is your go-to channel for the game, and you can access it via your usual TV provider or through HBO Max (£25.99).

How to watch FA Youth Cup Final 2026 in the US

The FA Youth Cup Final 2026 will be broadcast on ESPN Select in the US.

ESPN Select prices start at just $12.99/month and you will also be able to access the FA Cup Final on Saturday as well.