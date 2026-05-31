‘Diogo Jota has become a real inspiration inside this group. He’s a light that reminds us all to be present every day, because tomorrow is never guaranteed’ Roberto Martinez on the impact of Diogo Jota’s death on his Portugal squad

Roberto Martinez has discussed the impact of Diogo Jota's death on his Portugal squad

For the past 12 months, any get-together of the Portuguese squad has come with added emotional weight of the loss of Diogo Jota, following the former Liverpool man’s tragic death last summer.

And as Roberto Martinez puts together his final pieces of preparation for his side’s first major tournament since Jota’s loss, Portugal’s build-up has been inevitably shaped by grief and reflection.

As well as being one of Portugal’s most important attacking players, Jota was also a hugely respected member of the dressing room and as the squad look to move forward together this summer, Martinez insists that they will look to channel Jota’s influence.

Roberto Martinez on Diogo Jota’s lasting influence

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“It was a tragedy at a human level that’s very difficult to put into words,” Martinez reflects to FourFourTwo, admitting that every individual has handled the loss differently.

He adds that his staff have given each member of the Portugal squad the space and time to process Jota’s death, rather than forcing the players into a collective response.

Martinez took over as Portugal boss in 2023

“Grief is deeply personal and everyone in the squad has processed it in their own way. We’ve tried above all to give that process the respect and space it needs.”

The first anniversary of Jota’s passing will occur during the knockout phases of this summer’s World Cup and Martinez insists that the former Pacos de Ferreira youngster’s influence will continue to be felt throughout the team’s training camp.

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“What I can say is that Diogo has become a real inspiration inside this group,” Martinez adds.

“He was someone who brought absolute intensity to every training session, with no exception – someone who believed deeply in what this squad could achieve, who wanted to win titles for Portugal more than almost anyone I have ever worked with.

“His standards, his energy, and his conviction – these are attributes the players want to carry forward, to honour.

Jota won 49 Portugal caps, scoring 14 times (Image credit: PA Images)

Martinez also believes Jota’s legacy with this Portugal squad can be to underline the importance of embracing every opportunity and moment together.

“Diogo is always with us. He’s a light that reminds us all to be present every day, to give everything we have, because tomorrow is never guaranteed.

“That isn’t a cliche, it’s something the players feel genuinely and deeply, and that feeling gives us a strength that goes well beyond tactics.”