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How to watch Poland vs Nigeria for FREE: Streaming info as Robert Lewandowski's side face Super Eagles in Warsaw

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All the broadcast details as Poland host Nigeria in their final friendly of the 2025/26 season

Robert Lewandowski of Poland walks into the pitch prior to the international friendly match between Poland and Ukraine at Tarczynski Arena
Poland captain Robert Lewandowski is set to face Nigeria in Warsaw (Image credit: Getty Images)
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Watch Poland vs Nigeria as the Super Eagles travel to Warsaw for their penultimate friendly of the 2025/26 season, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on how to watch the game from anywhere in the world.

Poland vs Nigeria: key information

While many of their rivals make their final preparations for the 2026 World Cup, these two sides will spend the next couple of months looking longingly at events in North America.

Poland were cruelly denied a place at the tournament by Sweden's last-gasp winner in their play-off final in March, while Nigeria just missed out after finishing second in their qualifying group.

The Super Eagles are at least in good form, scoring five goals without reply in friendlies against Zimbabwe and Jamaica in the past seven days ahead of a clash with Portugal next week, whereas Robert Lewandowski and Co were beaten 2-0 by Ukraine in Warsaw on Sunday.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Poland vs Nigeria from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Poland vs Nigeria for free

Poland vs Nigeria will be broadcast live and free-to-air on TVP in Poland. The game kicks-off at 7.45pm BST and is live on TVP1.

In Nigeria it will also be available for free via NTA Sports 24.

Not in Poland? Watch Poland vs Nigeria from anywhere in the world with a VPN.

Watch Poland vs Nigeria from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Poland vs Nigeria. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

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Watch Poland vs Nigeria in the UK

Viewers in the UK can watch Poland vs Nigeria on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch Poland vs Nigeria on Amazon Prime Video

Watch Poland vs Nigeria on Amazon Prime Video

You can watch Poland vs Nigeria on pay-per-view for as little as £2.99 on Amazon Prime Video. You don't need a Prime Video subscription to access the PPV.

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Watch Poland vs Nigeria in the US

Fans in the US can watch Spanish-language coverage of Poland vs Nigeria on Vix.

Fubo is also showing the game live on Fubo Sports Network 5.

Watch Poland vs Nigeria on ViX

Watch Poland vs Nigeria on ViX

Fans in the US can watch Poland vs Nigeria on ViX. Subscriptions start at $8.99/month.

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Watch Poland vs Nigeria on Fubo

Watch Poland vs Nigeria on Fubo

Poland vs Nigeria is available via Fubo in the US. Plans start from $54.99/month.

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