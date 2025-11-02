Watch Man City vs Bournemouth: TV & streaming guide for mouthwatering Premier League Super Sunday battle

Watch Man City taking on Bournemouth in the second of two Sunday matches in the Premier League, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

The second of two Premier League matches on Sunday features one of the division's best, most dynamic, most talented, most exciting teams.

Manchester City are playing too.

AFC Bournemouth start the weekend in second place, two points above Man City. Pep Guardiola will have a plan to leapfrog the Cherries and, with the best striker in the world at his disposal, there's every chance it happens.

But City won't be taking anything for granted. Bournemouth's last league defeat was at Anfield on the very first Friday night of the season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Man City vs Bournemouth online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth in the UK

Man City vs Bournemouth will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event on Sunday afternoon.

Sky customers can also stream the match using Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch Manchester City vs Bournemouth in the US

Manchester City vs Bournemouth will be broadcast exclusively live in the United States on USA Network.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch Man City vs Bournemouth in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Man City vs Bournemouth through Stan Sport.

Is there a Man City vs Bournemouth free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game on Sunday but one way to watch Man City vs Bournemouth for free is with a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch Man City vs Bournemouth from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Man City vs Bournemouth: Premier League preview

After having to settle for the unusually modest tally of 22 Premier League goals last season, Erling Haaland has come roaring back in 2025-26.

He's already scored half that amount in nine games and sailed past 20 goals for club and country before anyone really noticed just how back he is.

There is a minor concern over his fitness after he had to sit out City's Carabao Cup win at Swansea City but goals from Jeremy Doku, Omar Marmoush and Rayan Cherki demonstrated their absurd attacking depth.

Guardiola's team failed to score for just the second time this season in their loss at Aston Villa last Sunday.

Tickets

Bournemouth are firing on absolutely every cylinder. Only City, Spurs and Chelsea have scored more than Andoni Iraola's Cherries and only Haaland has scored more than Antoine Semenyo.

The Ghana forward has scored six times in the Premier League this season and 19-year-old Eli Junior Kroupi, who joined up with his new teammates in the summer after leaving Lorient, has scored four.

Given the colossal player sales Bournemouth made in the summer, their progress in 2025-26 is both encouraging and remarkable.

If they've been able to profit to that extent and still improve by design, they'll become the blueprint. Sunday's visit to the Etihad is a test of that credential.

Man City vs Bournemouth: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Man City 3-1 Bournemouth

FourFourTwo is backing Haaland to be back among the goals on Sunday. If he's fit and firing, even Bournemouth will do well to stop him.