Is West Ham vs Newcastle on TV? Live streams, preview as Nuno Espirito Santo seeks first win as Hammers boss

Watch West Ham vs Newcastle as they meet in the Premier League in east London, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Nuno Espirito Santo is yet to win a match in charge of West Ham. Their only win was a 3-0 thumping of Nottingham Forest on the last day of August.

The Forest manager that day was Nuno Espirito Santo. It's been that kind of season. Winless at home, West Ham find themselves in 19th place with five defeats in six.

They'd probably swap for Newcastle's inconsistency in a heartbeat. The Magpies haven't followed a win with a win, a draw with a draw, or a loss with a loss in the league.

Eddie Howe's team are going great guns in the Champions League and Carabao Cup, scoring freely in contrast to a relative paucity of Premier League goals.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch West Ham vs Newcastle online, on TV, and from anywhere.

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle in the UK

West Ham vs Newcastle will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event.

Sky Sports customers can stream the game via Sky Go or the Sky Sports+ app.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch West Ham vs Newcastle in the US

USA Network has the exclusive rights to show West Ham vs Newcastle in the United States.

To watch online, you'll need a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling, Fubo, or YouTube TV.

How to watch West Ham vs Newcastle in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch West Ham vs Newcastle through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League game and Champions League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.

Is there a West Ham vs Newcastle free live stream?

There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing the game on Sunday but you will be able to watch West Ham vs Newcastle using a broadcaster free trial.

YouTube TV, which carries USA Network in the States, is currently offering a seven-day free trial. You can sign up, watch the game, and cancel if you don't think you'll get any lasting value from the offering.

Watch West Ham vs Newcastle from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching West Ham vs Newcastle. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

NordVPN's Black Friday deal ✅ Up to 77% off

✅ 3 Months Extra FREE On top of being outstanding at unblocking streaming services, NordVPN is fast, has top-level security features and comes with a 30-day money back guarantee. Throw in a knock-down price it's a no-brainer. !

See also ► Premier League TV guide

West Ham vs Newcastle: Premier League preview

Newcastle have been able to rely on new signing Nick Woltemade for those goals. After selling Alexander Isak and with Yoane Wissa not yet available, the young German has stepped up.

Woltemade scored four times in his first six Premier League matches and has one each in the other competitions Newcastle have played in so far this term.

Bruno Guimaraes (three), William Osula and Jacob Murphy are the only other Premier League scorers for Howe's side in 2025-26 but West Ham have conceded more than any other team.

Wissa, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento remain sidelined. Only goalkeeper Nick Pope and defender Dan Burn have been able to start all nine games.

The Magpies won this fixture by a single goal in March. Bruno scored the winner on that Monday night in east London, a goal that left West Ham in 16th place, albeit closer to the top half than Wolves in 17th.

It's not just their own penalty area that's problematic. Only Forest have scored fewer goals than West Ham and Wolves, and four of their five were on Nuno's watch.

West Ham are wiping their feet and about to cross the threshold into an intimidating run of fixtures.

Their next six matches after Newcastle, Burnley and the November international break: AFC Bournemouth, Liverpool, Manchester United, Brighton, Aston Villa and Manchester City.

We suspect Nuno would like to take some more points before running into that little lot.

See also ► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

West Ham vs Newcastle: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

West Ham 0-2 Newcastle

FourFourTwo is predicting that Newcastle will win an otherwise unspectacular game courtesy of the leakiest defence in the Premier League.