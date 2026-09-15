Who are the ITV pundits, commentators and presenters for Manchester United vs Brighton?

Michael Carrick could do with a win on home turf tonight

All is not well at Old Trafford following their Manchester derby defeat last weekend, but Michael Carrick still has the opportunity to turn things around. Brighton, meanwhile, travel north as one of the Premier League's form sides.

ITV are broadcasting this game on free-to-air television in the UK on Wednesday night and. Bringing you all the build-up, in-game analysis and post-game talking points is their broadcasting A team.

Here's a full breakdown of the ITV squad calling this midweek match-up.

Brighton's German head coach Fabian Hurzeler gives a thumbs up to the fans (Image credit: Glyn KIRK / AFP)

The Third Round clash is being broadcast on ITV1 at 8pm BST, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST.

The complete line-up of pundits, commentators and presenters for the match has been revealed, with the game taking place at Old Trafford.

Mark Pougatch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Pougatch leads the coverage, as he did throughout the World Cup for ITV.

Joining him as pundits are ex-Man United defender John O'Shea and former Brighton striker Glenn Murray, supported by Sam Matterface and Michael Brown on commentary duties.

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Experienced journalist Gabriel Clarke is ITV's reporter for this one.