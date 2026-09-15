Who are the ITV pundits, commentators and presenters for Manchester United vs Brighton?
Manchester United and Brighton meet in the third round of this season's Carabao Cup - here are the pundits, commentators and presenter
All is not well at Old Trafford following their Manchester derby defeat last weekend, but Michael Carrick still has the opportunity to turn things around. Brighton, meanwhile, travel north as one of the Premier League's form sides.
ITV are broadcasting this game on free-to-air television in the UK on Wednesday night and. Bringing you all the build-up, in-game analysis and post-game talking points is their broadcasting A team.
Here's a full breakdown of the ITV squad calling this midweek match-up.
Who are the pundits, commentators and presenters for Man United vs Brighton?
The Third Round clash is being broadcast on ITV1 at 8pm BST, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST.
The complete line-up of pundits, commentators and presenters for the match has been revealed, with the game taking place at Old Trafford.
Mark Pougatch leads the coverage, as he did throughout the World Cup for ITV.
Joining him as pundits are ex-Man United defender John O'Shea and former Brighton striker Glenn Murray, supported by Sam Matterface and Michael Brown on commentary duties.
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Experienced journalist Gabriel Clarke is ITV's reporter for this one.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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