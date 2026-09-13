How to watch Rangers vs Celtic for FREE: Live stream details and TV channels as Old Firm meet in Scottish League Cup

Watch Rangers vs Celtic for free as the Old Firm meet for the first time this season, with a place in the Scottish League Cup semi-finals at stake. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Derek McInnes is starting to find his feet as Rangers manager after a tough start at Ibrox, with the Gers heading into the clash with Celtic on a four-match winning run.

Martin O'Neill's side have also claimed victory in each of their past four games, as they look to beat their old rivals in this competition for the third successive season.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Rangers vs Celtic in the Scottish League Cup online, on TV, and from anywhere, including for free.

Can I watch Rangers vs Celtic for free?

Yes! Fans in the US can watch Rangers vs Celtic for free via CBS Sports Golazo Network.

There is also a way for viewers in Australia to stream the game at no cost. Rangers vs Celtic is being broadcast live on beIN SPORTS, which has a 7-day free trial for new customers Down Under.

Not in the US or Australia? Use NordVPN to unlock your Rangers vs Celtic stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic from anywhere

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How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in the UK

Rangers vs Celtic will be broadcast live on Premier Sports in the UK.

The Scottish League Cup quarter-final is being shown on Premier Sports 1 and online on the Premier Sports Player, with kick-off at 12:00pm BST.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic on Premier Sports Premier Sports has live coverage of select matches in the Scottish Premiership, as well as the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup in the UK. You can get a flexible, cancellable subscription for £18.99 per month, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. Premier Sports is also available for £130 per year, or you can take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £13.99 per month (which can't be broken mid-season).

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in the US

As mentioned above, US viewers can watch Rangers vs Celtic for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Kick-off is at 7:00am ET.

The Scottish League Cup quarter-final is also being shown on Paramount+.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic on Paramount+ The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while the Premium package is available from $13.99. As well as Rangers vs Celtic, you can also watch every game in the Champions League, as well as the Carabao Cup and plenty of EFL action.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in Australia

Rangers vs Celtic is live on beIN SPORTS in Australia, as detailed above.

The game kicks-off at 9pm AEST and will be live on beIN SPORTS 1 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.

Watch Rangers vs Celtic on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS costs $16.99 a month or $169.99 a year ($129.99 for the first year), with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial. In addition to Rangers vs Celtic, beIN SPORTS will show 155 Championship matches live this season, plus every Carabao Cup fixture and games from Leagues One and Two.

Rangers vs Celtic: Preview

The first Old Firm derby of the 2026/27 season is a battle between two teams who have started to get their seasons back on track after humiliating defeats in Europe.

Rangers' hopes of playing continental football this term were ended by embarrassing losses to Polish side Jagiellonia Bialystok and Czech outfit Jablonec in the Europa League and Conference League qualifiers respectively.

They had also failed to win their first two Scottish Premiership games under Derek McInnes, who arrived in the summer, but the former Hearts manager has steadied the ship with four successive victories, most recently Wednesday's 1-0 triumph over St Mirren.

McInnes faces Celtic for the first time since his Hearts team lost their Premiership title decider at Parkhead on the final day of last season, but he will do so without several of his injured stars, including captain Lawrence Shankland, Youssef Chermiti, Daisuke Yokota, Tuur Rommens and Kosta Nedeljkovic all sidelined through injury.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

Celtic's own European horror show came in the Champions League qualifying play-off, when they surrendered a 3-0 first-leg lead to lose 5-4 on aggregate to Austrian side LASK.

Martin O'Neill's men will compete in the Europa League as a result, but their domestic form has remained flawless with six wins in their first six Scottish Premiership games.

Celtic are aiming to regain their Scottish League Cup title after losing last season's final to St Mirren, while they are also aiming to knock their old rivals out of the competition for the third successive campaign, having done so in the semi-finals last term and in the 2024/25 final.

They are missing injured trio Alistair Johnson, Hyun-jun Yang and Callum Osmand, but Jordan Lotomba could make his debut following his deadline-day signing from Feyenoord. Celtic will also be without their fans at Ibrox, with away supporters banned from all Premiership and League Cup Old Firm games this season.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Rangers 1-2 Celtic

The Ibrox crowd will give Rangers an advantage, but Celtic look stronger at the moment.