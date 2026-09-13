How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace for FREE: Live streams and TV channels for WSL clash at Emirates Stadium

Alessia Russo’s Arsenal welcome the newly promoted Palace to the Emirates

Watch Arsenal Women vs Crystal Palace Women as the Gunners look to continue their winning start in the WSL, with all the broadcast details right here in this guide.

After a victory in their opening WSL fixture, Renee Slegers' Arsenal will want to continue their winning form in north London.

As they face newly-promoted Crystal Palace, they will be hoping for three points in their first home game of the season to continue their title charge.

FourFourTwo has all the information on live streams and TV channels so you can watch Arsenal vs Chelsea in the WSL online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace for FREE

Women's Super League fans in both the UK and the US can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace for free.

In the UK, the game will be live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer, with this fixture the second of 19 WSL matches shown by the free-to-air broadcaster across the 2026/27 season.

Meanwhile, US viewers can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace at no cost on CBS Sports Golazo Network, which will show selected WSL fixtures throughout the campaign.

Outside the UK or US? Use a VPN to access your free Arsenal vs Crystal Palace stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss Arsenal vs Crystal Palace.

The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide know everything there is to know about VPNs, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy.

Get 75% off NordVPN + 3 months extra free 🥇 World's best VPN service

🙌 Fast, secure, easy to use

✅ Unblocks BBC iPlayer and CBS Sports Golazo Network

📺 Stream Arsenal vs Crystal Palace from anywhere

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the UK

As mentioned above, Arsenal vs Crystal Palace is live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer in the UK. You just need a TV Licence and a BBC iPlayer registration to watch online, with kick-off at 2:45pm BST.

Outside the UK? Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace for free on BBC iPlayer via NordVPN.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on BBC iPlayer BBC iPlayer will have live coverage of 19 Women's Super League games completely free across the 2026/27 season. You just need a TV Licence and a BBC iPlayer registration.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in the US

As mentioned above, US viewers can watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network. Kick-off is at 9:45am ET.

Paramount+ also has live coverage of the WSL clash.

Not in the US right now? Use NordVPN to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace for free on CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the new home of Women's Super League coverage in the US, with 183 matches broadcast live this season. The Essential package costs $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year.

How to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace in Australia

Fans in Australia can stream Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport. Kick-off is at 11:45pm AEST.

Travelling outside Australia? NordVPN is your ticket to watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport.

Watch Arsenal vs Crystal Palace on Stan Sport Stan Sport has dropped in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. That’s great news for Aussie football fans, who can stream every game in the WSL and Premier League.

Arsenal vs Crystal Palace: Women's Super League preview

Arsenal finished second in the WSL last season and will be aiming to go one better this year.

The Gunners face Crystal Palace in their first home game of the season and will be looking forward to playing in front of their fans at a packed Emirates.

Crystal Palace come into this match on the back of a 1-0 victory over Everton. The newly promoted side only achieved just two wins across their whole campaign two years ago when they were last in this league.

Will Jo Potter's team be able to cause an upset early on in the season or will Renee Slegers' Arsenal continue their winning start?

FourFourTwo's prediction

Arsenal 4-1 Crystal Palace

Arsenal's new signings to shine at the Emirates and get their first big win of the season.