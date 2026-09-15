Who are the ITV pundits, commentators and presenters for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur?
Liverpool and Spurs go head-to-head for a place in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup
Liverpool and Tottenham have had tricky starts to the 2026/27 campaign but should both be eyeing silverware this season, and the Carabao Cup is a great opportunity to secure some.
ITV are showing this fixture in the UK and have rolled out their broadcasting A team to bring you all the build-up, in-game analysis and post-game talking points.
Here's a full breakdown of the ITV squad calling this midweek match-up.
Who are the pundits, commentators and presenters for Liverpool vs Spurs?
The Third Round clash is being broadcast on ITV4 at 8pm BST, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST.
The complete line-up of pundits, commentators and presenters for the event has been revealed, with the game taking place at Anfield.
Mark Pougatch leads the coverage, as he did throughout the World Cup for ITV.
Joining him as pundits at Anfield are Robbie Fowler and Les Ferdinand, supported by Sam Matterface and Lucy Ward on commentary duties.
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Seasoned journalist Gabriel Clarke is ITV's reporter for this one.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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