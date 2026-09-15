Who are the ITV pundits, commentators and presenters for Liverpool vs Tottenham Hotspur?

Dominik Szoboszlai prepares to take a corner for Liverpool

Liverpool and Tottenham have had tricky starts to the 2026/27 campaign but should both be eyeing silverware this season, and the Carabao Cup is a great opportunity to secure some.

ITV are showing this fixture in the UK and have rolled out their broadcasting A team to bring you all the build-up, in-game analysis and post-game talking points.

Here's a full breakdown of the ITV squad calling this midweek match-up.

Andoni Iraola (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Third Round clash is being broadcast on ITV4 at 8pm BST, with coverage beginning at 7:30pm BST.

The complete line-up of pundits, commentators and presenters for the event has been revealed, with the game taking place at Anfield.

Mark Pougatch (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mark Pougatch leads the coverage, as he did throughout the World Cup for ITV.

Joining him as pundits at Anfield are Robbie Fowler and Les Ferdinand, supported by Sam Matterface and Lucy Ward on commentary duties.

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Seasoned journalist Gabriel Clarke is ITV's reporter for this one.