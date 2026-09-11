Boxing Day fixtures: Broadcasters react to Premier League backlash after festive disappointment

The Premier League has announced seven Boxing Day fixtures.

The English top-flight has scheduled seven festive fixtures to be played on Boxing Day, the Premier League announced on Thursday.

Last term, the sole Boxing Day fixture played in the Premier League was between Manchester United and Newcastle, with the former prevailing 1-0; seven games were scheduled for December 27.

That appears to have flipped for the 2026-27 Premier League season, with Aston Villa versus Leeds, Hull hosting Liverpool, Newcastle against Manchester City, and more, having been scheduled for December 26.

Premier League release statement confirming seven Boxing Day events

Aston Villa take on Leeds in the early kick-off. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The English top-flight have released the scheduling earlier than in previous terms, with the Premier League and its broadcasting partners having “agreed to bring the selection process [forward].”

A statement on the official League website read: “This fixture announcement gives supporters more than three months’ notice to plan and make travel arrangements for a particularly busy time of the year.

Liverpool take on Hull City at 5:30pm (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It follows consultation with the Football Supporters' Association and representatives from club Fan Advisory Boards… [and] after the League and our broadcast partners agreed to bring forward the selection process for live UK matches."

The English top-flight’s early scheduling agreement pertains to match-weeks 17 to 20, which run from 26 December to 7 January.

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The Premier League confirmed that clubs will have at least a 60-hour break between fixtures held over the Christmas and New Year period, to address backlash from congested scheduling.

“This is in keeping with commitments made to clubs to address the congested festive schedule - in the context of an expanding European and international fixture calendar,” said the League.

Broadcast selections in November will be announced by week commencing September 21, and by w/c October 19 for December fixtures.

Manchester City will visit Newcastle at 8:00pm (Image credit: Getty Images)

On Boxing Day, TNT Sports will host Aston Villa v Leeds for the 12:30pm BST kick-off, while Sky Sports have taken Hull vs Liverpool and Newcastle vs Manchester City in the evening.

On December 27, Sky Sports will broadcast all three of Coventry vs Chelsea, Manchester United vs Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace vs Arsenal.

The seven festive fixtures set to be played on Boxing Day are:

Aston Villa v Leeds (TNT Sports, 12:30pm BST)

Everton v Sunderland

Fulham v Brighton

Ipswich v Brentford

Spurs v AFC Bournemouth

Hull v Liverpool (Sky Sports, 5:30pm BST)

Newcastle v Man City (Sky Sports, 8pm BST)