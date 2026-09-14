Exiled Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison offered lifeline by competition rulebook
Richarlison could make a return for Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday night after being left out of their 25-man Premier League squad
Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison could be handed a route back into first-team action this week, with the Carabao Cup offering the exiled forward his only realistic chance of playing competitive football before 2027.
The Brazilian international was excluded from manager Roberto De Zerbi’s official 25-man Premier League squad list following the conclusion of the summer transfer window.
Richarlison had previously informed the Italian head coach of his desire to seek a fresh challenge away from north London, but a suitable transfer failed to materialise before the deadline passed.
Richarlison could be brought in from the cold to alleviate Spurs' attacking woes
Consequently, the forward has found himself frozen out of matchday squads, failing to feature since August 26, when he was an unused substitute in Spurs' 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic.
However, as Tottenham prepare to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this week, De Zerbi may be forced to turn to his forgotten man.
Unlike the Premier League, Carabao Cup regulations do not mandate that players must be registered within a 25-man league squad to be eligible for selection.
Any professional player legally contracted to the club is permitted to feature, handing Richarlison a loophole and a potential path back onto the pitch.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tottenham have endured a difficult start to their 2026/27 campaign, failing to score a single goal in their opening four Premier League matches.
Despite a £350 million summer squad overhaul, Spurs have appeared toothless in attack, leaving De Zerbi under pressure following a frustrating goalless draw against Everton.
Richarlison finished as Tottenham’s top scorer last season, and with the transfer window firmly closed, both player and manager are well aware that the striker is staying put until at least January.
The midweek cup fixture represents an opportunity for both parties. Calling upon Richarlison offers a proven goalscoring option to help solve what is becoming an attacking crisis.
For Richarlison, the Carabao Cup is quite literally his sole avenue for first-team minutes, and to put himself in the shop window ahead of the New Year.
With Tottenham lacking European football this season, the FA Cup Third Round not commencing until January, and the Premier League door locked until the winter registration window opens, the striker faces a spell in isolation if omitted. It's up to De Zerbi whether he rolls the dice, though.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.