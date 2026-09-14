Exiled Tottenham Hotspur star Richarlison offered lifeline by competition rulebook

Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison could be handed a route back into first-team action this week, with the Carabao Cup offering the exiled forward his only realistic chance of playing competitive football before 2027.

The Brazilian international was excluded from manager Roberto De Zerbi’s official 25-man Premier League squad list following the conclusion of the summer transfer window.

Richarlison had previously informed the Italian head coach of his desire to seek a fresh challenge away from north London, but a suitable transfer failed to materialise before the deadline passed.

Richarlison could be brought in from the cold to alleviate Spurs' attacking woes

Richarlison sits alongside Spurs' injured first-team players last weekend (Image credit: Getty Images)

Consequently, the forward has found himself frozen out of matchday squads, failing to feature since August 26, when he was an unused substitute in Spurs' 5-1 Carabao Cup victory over Charlton Athletic.

However, as Tottenham prepare to face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup this week, De Zerbi may be forced to turn to his forgotten man.

The decision rests with Roberto De Zerbi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike the Premier League, Carabao Cup regulations do not mandate that players must be registered within a 25-man league squad to be eligible for selection.

Any professional player legally contracted to the club is permitted to feature, handing Richarlison a loophole and a potential path back onto the pitch.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tottenham have endured a difficult start to their 2026/27 campaign, failing to score a single goal in their opening four Premier League matches.

Despite a £350 million summer squad overhaul, Spurs have appeared toothless in attack, leaving De Zerbi under pressure following a frustrating goalless draw against Everton.

Richarlison finished as Tottenham’s top scorer last season, and with the transfer window firmly closed, both player and manager are well aware that the striker is staying put until at least January.

Richarlison wants to leave Spurs (Image credit: Getty Images)

The midweek cup fixture represents an opportunity for both parties. Calling upon Richarlison offers a proven goalscoring option to help solve what is becoming an attacking crisis.

For Richarlison, the Carabao Cup is quite literally his sole avenue for first-team minutes, and to put himself in the shop window ahead of the New Year.

With Tottenham lacking European football this season, the FA Cup Third Round not commencing until January, and the Premier League door locked until the winter registration window opens, the striker faces a spell in isolation if omitted. It's up to De Zerbi whether he rolls the dice, though.