Quickfire Quiz 202: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

The latest FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz covers the length, breadth and depth of the beautiful game. Let's find out what you know with 10 questions in 90 seconds.

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FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, and they're all courtesy of Kwizly. Your Premier League knowledge is next in line to be tested. Can you name the first goalscorer in every single Premier League season and arrange these players in order of their Premier League appearances from most to least?

Here's a question for you. A question with many, many answers. Can you name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick?

If your women's football expertise is up to date, we want you to list out every team currently competing in the top two divisions of women's football in England, namely the WSL and WSL2.

But if you know the past better than the present, this one's for you. We want you to name every club to have played in England's top flight, either the First Division or the Premier League, since 1945.

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We also have 15 questions each on the Premier League in the 2016-17 season, the 2006-07 season and the 1996-97 season. How much do you remember about the top flight 10, 20 and 30 years ago?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!