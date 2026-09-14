Former Liverpool man resurrecting career in spectacular fashion at newly-promoted side
Lorius Karius almost retired at 25 after the manner in which his Liverpool career ended but he's rebuilt his reputation brick by brick
Over the past couple of years, Loris Karius has been engineering one of European football’s most satisfying career revivals.
Lately, the German goalkeeper has produced a string of spectacular performances for newly-promoted Bundesliga side Schalke 04.
The 33-year-old goalkeeper has earned Man of the Match accolades in recent weeks, establishing himself as Schalke's backstop in their first top-flight campaign since 2022/23.
Loris Karius is enjoying a career renaissance in Germany
Karius was reportedly excellent in a 3-1 victory against Union Berlin last weekend, racking up seven crucial saves - including a magnificent point-blank reaction stop in second-half stoppage time - to seal all three points.
That performance built on a heroic display against champions Bayern Munich, where Karius produced three fine stops to secure a 0-0 draw and a clean sheet.
It marks a triumphant return to the highest level for a player whose career seemed permanently shadowed by his exit from Liverpool.
Following two high-profile errors in the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid, which were later revealed to have occurred while Karius was suffering from a concussion, the German 'keeper faced intense media scrutiny.
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Karius recently opened up about the mental health toll of that period, admitting he hit 'rock bottom' and considered walking away from the sport altogether.
"I thought about ending my career: I was only 25," Karius revealed in a candid interview. "I no longer wanted to train, no longer wanted to play."
After his departure from Anfield, loan stints at Besiktas and Union Berlin, and a peripheral period as a backup 'keeper at Newcastle United, Karius joined Schalke to fight his way back into regular action.
His perseverance is paying dividends, having gone from forgotten figure to one of Germany's most in-form shot-stoppers.
Karius’s form has even led to suggestions of a potential international call-up. With legend Manuel Neuer retired from international football and Germany facing a noticeable dearth of elite, in-form options, Karius playing his way back into national team contention is no longer beyond the realm of possibility.
If he maintains this trajectory at Schalke, one of football’s great redemption arcs could reach the international stage.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
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