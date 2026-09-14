Former Liverpool man resurrecting career in spectacular fashion at newly-promoted side

Over the past couple of years, Loris Karius has been engineering one of European football’s most satisfying career revivals.

Lately, the German goalkeeper has produced a string of spectacular performances for newly-promoted Bundesliga side Schalke 04.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper has earned Man of the Match accolades in recent weeks, establishing himself as Schalke's backstop in their first top-flight campaign since 2022/23.

Loris Karius is enjoying a career renaissance in Germany

Loris Karius makes a save against Bayern (Image credit: Getty Images)

Karius was reportedly excellent in a 3-1 victory against Union Berlin last weekend, racking up seven crucial saves - including a magnificent point-blank reaction stop in second-half stoppage time - to seal all three points.

That performance built on a heroic display against champions Bayern Munich, where Karius produced three fine stops to secure a 0-0 draw and a clean sheet.

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius cries after the UEFA Champions League Final match between Real Madrid and Liverpool, 2018 (Image credit: Getty Images)

It marks a triumphant return to the highest level for a player whose career seemed permanently shadowed by his exit from Liverpool.

Following two high-profile errors in the 2018 UEFA Champions League Final against Real Madrid, which were later revealed to have occurred while Karius was suffering from a concussion, the German 'keeper faced intense media scrutiny.

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Karius recently opened up about the mental health toll of that period, admitting he hit 'rock bottom' and considered walking away from the sport altogether.

"I thought about ending my career: I was only 25," Karius revealed in a candid interview. "I no longer wanted to train, no longer wanted to play."

After his departure from Anfield, loan stints at Besiktas and Union Berlin, and a peripheral period as a backup 'keeper at Newcastle United, Karius joined Schalke to fight his way back into regular action.

Karius with the 2. Bundesliga trophy last season (Image credit: Getty Images)

His perseverance is paying dividends, having gone from forgotten figure to one of Germany's most in-form shot-stoppers.

Karius’s form has even led to suggestions of a potential international call-up. With legend Manuel Neuer retired from international football and Germany facing a noticeable dearth of elite, in-form options, Karius playing his way back into national team contention is no longer beyond the realm of possibility.

If he maintains this trajectory at Schalke, one of football’s great redemption arcs could reach the international stage.