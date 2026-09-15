Quiz! Can you name Liverpool's 50 most expensive signings ever?

How well do you know Liverpool's biggest transfers?

Liverpool have many decades of success behind them, usually built around a solid core of local players and a rich seam of Scottish stars. This FourFourTwo quiz is more interested in the biggest transfers that have played their part (or not) in the Reds' history.

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Liverpool have been outspent in the Premier League era by most of the clubs they tend to compete with, but there's not a top-flight team in England without a load of big-money buys under their belt.

Your mission is to name Liverpool's 50 biggest signings ever. We're giving you 10 minutes to catch 'em all.

FourFourTwo has many more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. First up, can you name the first goalscorer of every Premier League season since 1992-93 and answer some questions about the Premier League 30 years ago?

Next, we want you to sort these players by their numbers of Premier League appearances and these teams by the number of domestic championship titles they've won in their histories.

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If you've got half an hour to spare, we've got an absolute monster of a quiz for you to sink your teeth into. Can you name every player to have ever scored a Premier League hat-trick? 400+ answers there, so best of luck!

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