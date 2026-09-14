How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United for FREE: Live streams for Premier League Monday Night Football clash

Watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United for free as both teams aim to extend their unbeaten start to the Premier League season in this week's Monday Night Football clash. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Daniel Farke's men ended last season strongly and have begun this campaign in the same vein, taking five points from their first three matches.

The Magpies have an identical record to their opponents and are yet to taste defeat in any competition under Matthias Jaissle since the head coach's arrival last month.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United online and from anywhere, including for free, in a tasty Monday Night Football clash in the Premier League.

Watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United for FREE

Although Leeds United vs Newcastle United isn't technically available to watch for free, there is a way that viewers in the US can stream the game at no cost.

Live coverage in the States is on USA Network and this is available on YouTube TV, which currently comes with a 10-day free trial for new customers.

Outside the US? Use a VPN to access your free Leeds United vs Newcastle United stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United from anywhere

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📺 Stream Leeds United vs Newcastle United

How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United in the UK

Leeds United vs Newcastle United is live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The game is this week's Monday Night Football clash and will be broadcast on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. Coverage starts at 6:30pm BST, with kick-off at 8:00pm.

Watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the Premier League in the UK, with at least 215 games – including every match picked for Monday Night Football – live on Sky Sports' channels across the 2026/27 season. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £20 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now.

How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United in the US

As mentioned above, fans in the US can watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United on USA Network. Kick-off is at 3:00pm ET.

How to watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United in Australia

Stan Sport has live coverage of Leeds United vs Newcastle United in Australia. Kick-off is at 5:00am AEST on Tuesday.

Watch Leeds United vs Newcastle United on Stan Sport Stan Sport is down in price for 2026/27 from AU$32 to AU$29.99. The streaming service will not only show Leeds United vs Newcastle United but also every other Premier League and Champions League game across the campaign.

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Leeds United vs Newcastle United: Preview

Leeds United have proved a tough nut to crack over the past six months, although their defensive solidity deserted them in a chaotic 6-3 Carabao Cup defeat at Chelsea last Wednesday, in which they conceded all six goals in the second half.

Daniel Farke made eight changes to his starting lineup for the trip to Stamford Bridge and the Leeds manager will expect his side to be much less open for the visit of Newcastle United, as they aim to go unbeaten in their opening four matches of a Premier League season for just the fourth time.

The Whites have conceded just twice in their first three league games and may feel they should have more than five points, after spurning several good opportunities in their 1-1 draw at Brighton & Hove Albion nine days ago.

Their trip to the south coast was also marred by Joe Rodon's hamstring injury, which looks set to keep the defender out for at least a couple of months, but midfielder Ilia Gruev is closing in on his return from a knee problem.

SEE ALSO How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures

Newcastle may have the same number of points as Leeds over their first three games, but their matches have produced twice as many goals.

The Magpies drew 2-2 at home against Liverpool and Bournemouth, sandwiching a 2-0 win at Tottenham Hotspur, while they have progressed to the Carabao Cup fourth round after victories against Championship sides West Bromwich Albion and Millwall.

It means head coach Matthias Jaissle remains unbeaten in an impressive start to his tenure at St James' Park since succeeding Eddie Howe last month.

The German has various injury concerns ahead of the trip to Elland Road, though, with summer signings Amar Dedic (hamstring) and Ewan Jaouen (knee) both doubtful, while Joelinton, Dan Burn and Will Osula are sidelined.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Leeds United 1-1 Newcastle United

Both teams will feel they can take three points, but a draw wouldn't be a bad result for either side.