Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the Europa League final?

TNT Sports have a big end to the season lined up as they offer coverage of all three UEFA men's finals.

The Europa League final will be the first of the three big occasions, with Aston Villa and Freiburg set to go head-to-head at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on Wednesday, May 20.

Here's who you can expect to see among the presenters, pundits and commentators for on the night.

John McGinn helped fire Aston Villa into the Europa League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Europa League final will be the first of the three big occasions, with Aston Villa and Freiburg set to go head-to-head at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on Wednesday, May 20.

Lynsey Hipgrave will be the anchor for the evening alongside an array of decorated pundits.

Stiliyan Petrov was a firm favourite at Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa captain Stilyan Petrov will all be in the studio to give a bit of a claret and blue perspective to the proceedings

Two-time Champions League winner and former England international Owen Hargreaves.

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WSL hall of famer Fara Williams rounds out the line-up with plenty of experience of competing at the highest level of the game.

Darren Fletcher is on commentary alongside Rangers legend Ally McCoist.