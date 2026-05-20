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Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the Europa League final?

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TNT Sports will be on hand in Istanbul as Aston Villa take on Freiburg

Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Rogers is enjoying another solid season
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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TNT Sports have a big end to the season lined up as they offer coverage of all three UEFA men's finals.

The Europa League final will be the first of the three big occasions, with Aston Villa and Freiburg set to go head-to-head at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on Wednesday, May 20.

Who are the presenters, commentators and pundits on TNT Sport for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals?

Who are the commentators and pundits for Freiburg vs Aston Villa?

John McGinn of Aston Villa celebrates scoring his team&#039;s third goal during the Europa League 2025/26 semi-final second leg match against Nottingham Forest

John McGinn helped fire Aston Villa into the Europa League final (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Europa League final will be the first of the three big occasions, with Aston Villa and Freiburg set to go head-to-head at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on Wednesday, May 20.

Lynsey Hipgrave will be the anchor for the evening alongside an array of decorated pundits.

Stiliyan Petrov in his Aston Villa days

Stiliyan Petrov was a firm favourite at Aston Villa (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Aston Villa captain Stilyan Petrov will all be in the studio to give a bit of a claret and blue perspective to the proceedings

Two-time Champions League winner and former England international Owen Hargreaves.

WSL hall of famer Fara Williams rounds out the line-up with plenty of experience of competing at the highest level of the game.

Darren Fletcher is on commentary alongside Rangers legend Ally McCoist.

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.

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