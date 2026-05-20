Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the Europa League final?
TNT Sports will be on hand in Istanbul as Aston Villa take on Freiburg
TNT Sports have a big end to the season lined up as they offer coverage of all three UEFA men's finals.
The Europa League final will be the first of the three big occasions, with Aston Villa and Freiburg set to go head-to-head at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on Wednesday, May 20.
Here's who you can expect to see among the presenters, pundits and commentators for on the night.
Who are the presenters, commentators and pundits on TNT Sport for the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League finals?
Who are the commentators and pundits for Freiburg vs Aston Villa?
The Europa League final will be the first of the three big occasions, with Aston Villa and Freiburg set to go head-to-head at Besiktas Stadium in Istanbul on Wednesday, May 20.
Lynsey Hipgrave will be the anchor for the evening alongside an array of decorated pundits.
Former Aston Villa captain Stilyan Petrov will all be in the studio to give a bit of a claret and blue perspective to the proceedings
Two-time Champions League winner and former England international Owen Hargreaves.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
WSL hall of famer Fara Williams rounds out the line-up with plenty of experience of competing at the highest level of the game.
Darren Fletcher is on commentary alongside Rangers legend Ally McCoist.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.