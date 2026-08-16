“100 per cent true” How FourFourTwo magazine helped a Premier League goalkeeper earn a call-up for the Scotland international team in the 90s

Craig Brown was clearly a FourFourTwo reader back in the day...

Neil Sullivan’s route from a Premier League regular to international football did not follow the conventional path.

In fact, Sullivan’s opportunity to represent Scotland all came down to a chance remark to a reporter from this very publication during a promotion event.

The former Wimbledon stopper would win 28 caps for Scotland and go to the 1998 World Cup with the Tartan Army, and while stories of this nature can often be over-egged, the man himself insists it is true.

How FourFourTwo helped Sullivan earn his Scotland call-up

David Beckham was at an event with Neil Sullivan (Image credit: Getty Images)

“Yeah, 100 per cent true,” Sullivan tells FourFourTwo when asked if the magazine really did help him earn a place in Craig Brown’s squad back in 1997.

As was the case with Sullivan’s other most famous moment in football, a certain future England captain was also on hand.

Sullivan was in goal for David Beckham's iconic halfway line goal (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I was sponsored by Sondico gloves at the time, and I think David Beckham’s shin pads were sponsored by them,” the former Spurs and Leeds stopper continues.

“We were doing a kind of promotional event at the same place, promoting the brand and taking photos and doing autographs with fans - no prizes for guessing whose queue was longer – and a FourFourTwo reporter was there.

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“We had a bit of a general chat and then I just happened to mention that I had a Scottish grandparent. That went in the magazine and somehow it made his way back to Craig Brown. He rang me up and I jumped at the chance.”

Sullivan would make his Scotland debut under Brown against Wales in May 1997 and he would do enough to ensure he was part of the squad for the 1998 World Cup.

After former Manchester United ‘keeper Jim Leighton returned from international football in 1998, Sullivan became a regular starter during the Euro 2000 and 2002 World Cup qualifiers.

Sulivan was part of Scotland's 1998 World Cup squad, but did not feature (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It was amazing,” Sullivan says when asked about being part of the 1998 squad. “I went as our third-choice ‘keeper with Jim Leighton and Andy Gorham ahead of me.

“We went to America on a kind of pre-World Cup tour, and Andy decided that he didn't want to be involved, so I moved up to number two goalkeeper. We played the opening match against Brazil so we missed the opening ceremony as we were down underneath the pitch getting ready. That feeling was pure excitement.

“It was a brilliant summer, great to be involved even in a small way and soak up the atmosphere.”