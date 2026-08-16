“100 per cent true” How FourFourTwo magazine helped a Premier League goalkeeper earn a call-up for the Scotland international team in the 90s
Former Wimbledon and Tottenham goalkeeper Neil Sullivan went to the 1998 World Cup with Scotland
Neil Sullivan’s route from a Premier League regular to international football did not follow the conventional path.
In fact, Sullivan’s opportunity to represent Scotland all came down to a chance remark to a reporter from this very publication during a promotion event.
The former Wimbledon stopper would win 28 caps for Scotland and go to the 1998 World Cup with the Tartan Army, and while stories of this nature can often be over-egged, the man himself insists it is true.
How FourFourTwo helped Sullivan earn his Scotland call-up
“Yeah, 100 per cent true,” Sullivan tells FourFourTwo when asked if the magazine really did help him earn a place in Craig Brown’s squad back in 1997.
As was the case with Sullivan’s other most famous moment in football, a certain future England captain was also on hand.
“I was sponsored by Sondico gloves at the time, and I think David Beckham’s shin pads were sponsored by them,” the former Spurs and Leeds stopper continues.
“We were doing a kind of promotional event at the same place, promoting the brand and taking photos and doing autographs with fans - no prizes for guessing whose queue was longer – and a FourFourTwo reporter was there.
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“We had a bit of a general chat and then I just happened to mention that I had a Scottish grandparent. That went in the magazine and somehow it made his way back to Craig Brown. He rang me up and I jumped at the chance.”
Sullivan would make his Scotland debut under Brown against Wales in May 1997 and he would do enough to ensure he was part of the squad for the 1998 World Cup.
After former Manchester United ‘keeper Jim Leighton returned from international football in 1998, Sullivan became a regular starter during the Euro 2000 and 2002 World Cup qualifiers.
“It was amazing,” Sullivan says when asked about being part of the 1998 squad. “I went as our third-choice ‘keeper with Jim Leighton and Andy Gorham ahead of me.
“We went to America on a kind of pre-World Cup tour, and Andy decided that he didn't want to be involved, so I moved up to number two goalkeeper. We played the opening match against Brazil so we missed the opening ceremony as we were down underneath the pitch getting ready. That feeling was pure excitement.
“It was a brilliant summer, great to be involved even in a small way and soak up the atmosphere.”
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
- Ed McCambridgeStaff Writer
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