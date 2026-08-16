Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the Community Shield?

It's the Premier League season's official curtain-raiser this weekend as the FA Community Shield takes its place in the footballing smorgasbord as primary 2026/27 appetiser.

Arsenal and Manchester City do battle yet again, this time at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, to see who'll take home yet more silverware.

Here's who you can expect to see among the TNT Sports presenters, pundits and commentators live from Wales.

Man City are out for revenge (Image credit: Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Laura Woods will present the afternoon's fixture, and is joined by a former Arsenal and Man City defender apiece.

Ex-Gunners enforcer Martin Keown will be joined by Joleon Lescott, both of whom have won their fair share of Premier League titles - and Community Shields.

It could only be the dynamic duo of Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on commentary for this one.

They'll be supported by FourFourTwo columnist Jules Breach as the pitchside reporter.