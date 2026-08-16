Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the Community Shield?
TNT Sports will bring coverage live from Cardiff as Premier League champions Arsenal face Manchester City
It's the Premier League season's official curtain-raiser this weekend as the FA Community Shield takes its place in the footballing smorgasbord as primary 2026/27 appetiser.
Arsenal and Manchester City do battle yet again, this time at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff, to see who'll take home yet more silverware.
Here's who you can expect to see among the TNT Sports presenters, pundits and commentators live from Wales.
Who are the presenters, commentators and pundits on TNT Sport for the Community Shield?
Who are the commentators and pundits for Arsenal vs Manchester City?
Laura Woods will present the afternoon's fixture, and is joined by a former Arsenal and Man City defender apiece.
Ex-Gunners enforcer Martin Keown will be joined by Joleon Lescott, both of whom have won their fair share of Premier League titles - and Community Shields.
It could only be the dynamic duo of Darren Fletcher and Ally McCoist on commentary for this one.
They'll be supported by FourFourTwo columnist Jules Breach as the pitchside reporter.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Joe joined FourFourTwo as senior digital writer in July 2025 after five years covering Leeds United in the Championship and Premier League. Joe's 'Mastermind' specialist subject is 2000s-era Newcastle United having had a season ticket at St. James' Park for 10 years before relocating to Leeds and later London. Joe takes a keen interest in youth football, covering PL2, U21 Euros, as well as U20 and U17 World Cups in the past, in addition to hosting the industry-leading football recruitment-focused SCOUTED podcast. He is also one of the lucky few to have 'hit top bins' as a contestant on Soccer AM. It wasn't a shin-roller.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.