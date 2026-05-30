Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the Champions League final?

TNT have a star-studded line-up for the three European finals

The season will come to a close with the Champions League final on Saturday, May 30, live and direct from Budapest.

Defending champions PSG will be looking to hold onto the famous trophy as they take on Arsenal, who are playing in just their second Champions League final and have never been crowned champions of Europe before.

Here's who you can expect to see among the presenters, pundits and commentators on the night

Arsenal saw off Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals (Image credit: Getty Images)

Laura Woods is at the helm as TNT's main presenter for the evening, and will be joined in the studio by a trio of decorated former England stars.

Former Arsenal favourite Martin Keown will be there to represent the Gunners, with the centre-back's accolades at Highbury including lifting the Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.

Steven Gerrard is no stranger to success in this competition having skippered Liverpool to their sensational 2005 Champions League league victory.

Martin Keown at Arsenal in 1996 (Image credit: Alamy)

Rounding out the pundits is Owen Hargreaves, who collected winners' medals with Bayern Munich and Manchester United.

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Darren Fletcher will be the lead commentator for the occasion, joined on co-comms by Rangers icon Ally McCoist.