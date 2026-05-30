Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the Champions League final?
TNT Sports will be beaming live coverage of Arsenal vs PSG direct from Budapest
The season will come to a close with the Champions League final on Saturday, May 30, live and direct from Budapest.
Defending champions PSG will be looking to hold onto the famous trophy as they take on Arsenal, who are playing in just their second Champions League final and have never been crowned champions of Europe before.
Here's who you can expect to see among the presenters, pundits and commentators on the night
Who are the presenters, commentators and pundits on TNT Sport for the Champions League final?
Who are the commentators and pundits for PSG vs Arsenal?
Laura Woods is at the helm as TNT's main presenter for the evening, and will be joined in the studio by a trio of decorated former England stars.
Former Arsenal favourite Martin Keown will be there to represent the Gunners, with the centre-back's accolades at Highbury including lifting the Cup Winners' Cup in 1994.
Steven Gerrard is no stranger to success in this competition having skippered Liverpool to their sensational 2005 Champions League league victory.
Rounding out the pundits is Owen Hargreaves, who collected winners' medals with Bayern Munich and Manchester United.
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Darren Fletcher will be the lead commentator for the occasion, joined on co-comms by Rangers icon Ally McCoist.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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