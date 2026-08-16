How to watch Burnley vs West Ham United: live stream details for Championship opening-day clash

Watch Burnley vs West Ham United as two clubs relegated from the Premier League last season start their quest to make an immediate return to the top flight. FourFourTwo has all the details on live streams and TV channels for the Championship opening-weekend fixture, wherever you are in the world.

Both teams are expected to be among the front-runners for promotion, so this clash at Turf Moor is an opportunity to lay down a marker.

It is West Ham's first game at this level since 2012, while new Burnley manager Nicky Hayen takes charge of his maiden league match in England. The Belgian is aiming to follow in the footsteps of Vincent Kompany and Scott Parker by guiding the Clarets back to the top flight at the first attempt.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information you need to watch Burnley vs West Ham United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Burnley vs West Ham United for free?

Burnley vs West Ham United is not technically being shown anywhere for free, but viewers in Australia can watch the Championship clash on beIN SPORTS, which includes a 7-day free trial for new users.

In the US, the game will also be shown on CBS Sports Network, which is available through cord-cutting services such as YouTube TV and Fubo, both of which currently offer free trials to eligible new subscribers.

Not in Australia or America? Use NordVPN to unlock your beIN SPORTS stream from anywhere in the world.

Watch Burnley vs West Ham United from anywhere

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📺 Stream Burnley vs West Ham United

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham United in the UK

Burnley vs West Ham United is being shown live on Sky Sports in the UK.

The clash at Turf Moor is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with kick-off at 4pm BST.

With the new football season upon us, now is a great time to get a Sky Sports subscription. More than 1,000 EFL matches will be shown across Sky Sports channels in 2026/27, plus every Carabao Cup game and a minimum of 215 Premier League fixtures exclusively live.

Watch Burnley vs West Ham United on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights-holder for the 2026/2027 EFL season in the UK. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while new customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £24 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham United in the US

US viewers can watch Burnley vs West Ham United on Paramount+ or CBS Sports Network , with kick-off at 11am ET.

Paramount+ plans start at $8.99 a month and you'll get access to multiple Carabao Cup games this season, as well as every Champions League match.

Alternatively, CBS Sports Network appears in the channel lineup of several OTT streaming platforms, including Fubo, YouTube TV and Hulu + Live TV, each of which offers a free trial to new users.

Watch Burnley vs West Ham United on Paramount+ Paramount+ is an official broadcast partner of the EFL in the US. The Paramount+ Essential package costs just $8.99 a month or $89.99 a year, while a premium package is available from $13.99.

How to watch Burnley vs West Ham United in Australia

As mentioned above, fans in Australia can watch Burnley vs West Ham United on beIN SPORTS.

The game kicks-off at 1am AEST (Sun) and will be live on beIN SPORTS 2 and the beIN SPORTS Connect streaming platform.

It is one of 155 Championship matches that will be shown live on beIN SPORTS Down Under this season, plus games from Leagues One and Two, and every Carabao Cup fixture.

Watch Burnley vs West Ham United on beIN SPORTS beIN SPORTS is the official broadcast partner of the EFL in Australia and costs $15.99 a month or $159.99 a year, with both plans featuring a 7-day free trial.

Burnley vs West Ham United: Preview

After winning promotion in each of their last four seasons in the Championship, including 100-point hauls in 2023 and 2025, Burnley fans will expect to bounce straight back up to the Premier League this term.

However, it may not be quite that simple. In West Ham United and Wolves, the Clarets come down with two teams who look better set for an immediate return to the top flight, while new manager Nicky Hayen is a rookie in English football and must get off to a good start to ensure his side are not playing catch-up.

Burnley boast plenty of Premier League experience, most notably former England and Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker, plus the likes of striker Zian Flemming and midfielder Hannibal Mejbri, so they certainly have the players to challenge.

But they scraped past League One new boys Notts County on penalties in the Carabao Cup first round last weekend and will need to be better against the Hammers.

SEE ALSO Should I use a VPN to watch football?

West Ham showed why they are many fans' and pundits' bets to win the Championship in their Carabao Cup opener against Portsmouth last Saturday.

The 3-1 victory came courtesy of two goals from Argentina striker Taty Castellanos, signed from Lazio for £25m in January, and one from England winger Jarrod Bowen, who has opted to stay at the London Stadium to lead their bid to return to the Premier League.

The identity of the goalscorers highlighted the quality West Ham possess, while manager Nuno Espirito Santo already has one Championship title to his name with Wolves, although that was eight years ago.

They have since signed Manor Solomon from Tottenham Hotspur and the winger could make his debut as the Hammers look to make a winning start to the campaign at Turf Moor.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Burnley 0-1 West Ham United

The start of the season brings plenty of unknowns, but the Hammers look in better shape than their hosts.