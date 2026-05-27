Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the Conference League final?
TNT Sports will bring coverage live from Leipzig as Crystal Palace bid for their first ever European trophy
Two first-time European finalists will go head to head with the Conference League trophy on the line.
The Red Bull Arena in Leipzig will host the occasion on Wednesday, May 27 as Crystal Palace take on Rayo Vallecano.
Here's who you can expect to see among the TNT Sports presenters, pundits and commentators live from Germany.
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Jules Breach will present the evening's fare, and is joined by a triumvirate of pundits.
Former Palace captain Joel Ward will be there to give a bit of an Eagles slant to the coverage as he cheers on his former teammates.
One-time England boss Glenn Hoddle knows what it's like to play on the dig European stage ahving won the UEFA Cup with Tottenham in 1984.
Rounding out the line-up is ex-Manchester City star Joleon Lescott.
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Commentary will come from Adam Summerton.
He will be joined on co-comms by the experienced broadcaster and former Leeds United star Lucy Ward.
Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.
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