Who are TNT Sports' presenters, commentators and pundits for the Conference League final?

Two first-time European finalists will go head to head with the Conference League trophy on the line.

The Red Bull Arena in Leipzig will host the occasion on Wednesday, May 27 as Crystal Palace take on Rayo Vallecano.

Here's who you can expect to see among the TNT Sports presenters, pundits and commentators live from Germany.

Crystal Palace will play in their first ever European final (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jules Breach will present the evening's fare, and is joined by a triumvirate of pundits.

Former Palace captain Joel Ward will be there to give a bit of an Eagles slant to the coverage as he cheers on his former teammates.

One-time England boss Glenn Hoddle knows what it's like to play on the dig European stage ahving won the UEFA Cup with Tottenham in 1984.

Rounding out the line-up is ex-Manchester City star Joleon Lescott.

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Commentary will come from Adam Summerton.

He will be joined on co-comms by the experienced broadcaster and former Leeds United star Lucy Ward.