Who is Keira Barry? The latest name to be called up to the Lionesses

Bay FC's Keira Barry has been called up to the Lionesses squad

Sarina Wiegman has called up Bay FC forward Keira Barry to the England squad for the first time, ahead of the next round of 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

Following London City Lionesses forward Freya Godfrey’s withdrawal due to injury, the England boss has taken the opportunity to call up another new name in Barry.

The 20-year-old came through the Manchester United academy and departed in January to join the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club. She joins Erica Meg Parkinson as another new face in this Lionesses camp.

Who is Keira Barry?

Sarina Wiegman has called up another new name in Bay FC's Keira Barry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barry, born south of Manchester in Congleton, signed her first professional contract with Manchester United in August 2023 after progressing through the club’s youth ranks.

The Academy graduate made two appearances for United and spent time at FA Women’s National League side Derby County as well as loan spells with Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

A first #Lionesses call-up! 🙌Congratulations to Keira Barry 💪 pic.twitter.com/g9LpiecnAQApril 7, 2026

After injury setbacks during her time with Palace, a successful spell at Sunderland in 2025 saw her score three goals in 11 appearances, including a brace in an FA Cup tie against former club Derby County.

After a decade within the Manchester United system, Barry embarked on a new league and a new country in January 2026, signing a four-year deal with Bay FC in the United States. The move reunited her with former England under-23 coach Emma Coates.