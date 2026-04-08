Who is Keira Barry? The latest name to be called up to the Lionesses

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Sarina Wiegman has called up 20-year-old Keira Barry to the England squad for the first time

SAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 09: Keira Barry #25 of Bay FC poses for a portrait on March 09, 2026 in San Jose, California.
Bay FC's Keira Barry has been called up to the Lionesses squad (Image credit: Eakin Howard/NWSL via Getty Images)

Sarina Wiegman has called up Bay FC forward Keira Barry to the England squad for the first time, ahead of the next round of 2027 World Cup qualifiers.

Following London City Lionesses forward Freya Godfrey’s withdrawal due to injury, the England boss has taken the opportunity to call up another new name in Barry.

The 20-year-old came through the Manchester United academy and departed in January to join the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club. She joins Erica Meg Parkinson as another new face in this Lionesses camp.

Who is Keira Barry?

Sarina Wiegman in the dugout

Sarina Wiegman has called up another new name in Bay FC's Keira Barry (Image credit: Getty Images)

Barry, born south of Manchester in Congleton, signed her first professional contract with Manchester United in August 2023 after progressing through the club’s youth ranks.

The Academy graduate made two appearances for United and spent time at FA Women’s National League side Derby County as well as loan spells with Crystal Palace and Sunderland.

After injury setbacks during her time with Palace, a successful spell at Sunderland in 2025 saw her score three goals in 11 appearances, including a brace in an FA Cup tie against former club Derby County.

After a decade within the Manchester United system, Barry embarked on a new league and a new country in January 2026, signing a four-year deal with Bay FC in the United States. The move reunited her with former England under-23 coach Emma Coates.