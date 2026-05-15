Quickfire Quiz 120: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Can you strike a perfect 10 in today's Quickfire Quiz?

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Whether you are tracing the prestigious lineages of the game's greatest families or assessing the cabinet space of Europe's elite, we’ve got another few quizzes for you to take on – courtesy of Kwizly – so it's time to see if you can take your ball knowledge beyond 90 seconds and bridge the gap between the historic dynasties of the past and the tactical setups of the current season.

We are beginning with a look at the absolute weight of silverware across the continent. Can you name the 10 most successful clubs in each of Europe's top five leagues? Once you have sorted the giants by their league titles and cups, try your hand at a different kind of hierarchy: can you order these 40 teams by how many trophies they have?

The Women's Super League continues to grow in stature, and we want to see how closely you have followed the details of the 2025/26 campaign. We are challenging you to name every WSL team's manager, captain and stadium: then, see if you can name every Premier League player with between 80 and 100 goals. These are the clinical finishers who sit just outside the legendary ‘100 Club,” but whose impact on the division was undeniable.

Can you name these players' famous fathers? From the legends of the nineties to the icons of the early 2000s, it is a look at the DNA that defines some of the modern game’s biggest names. Then, to round off the player-focused challenges, let's test your ability to recall the bizarre coincidences, record-breaking moments, and obscure milestones, as we ask you to match these 40 players to these facts.

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For the genuine scholars among you, our Pre-Match Poser no.26 is crafted to stump the pundits. And for a wind-down, FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 52. This edition explores the world of fours, draws and preseason tours, requiring sharp lateral thinking and a deep reservoir of knowledge to navigate the grid.

Your hard-earned expertise deserves a proper stage, so make sure your results are officially logged within The Club, our free membership portal – and sign up for our weekday newsletter. It is the most efficient way to get a daily dose of high-intensity trivia, ensuring you are always the one with the answers when the debate starts.