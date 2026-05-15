Does Wilfried Nancy get a medal if Celtic win the Scottish Premiership?

The title race in Scotland's top flight has rarely been as dramatic as this season. It is 40 years since both Rangers and Celtic missed out on top spot, when Aberdeen were crowned national champions back in 1986.

Thousands of players and managers have passed through Scotland's other competing clubs since then, but none have come as close as this season's Heart of Midlothian outfit.

The Edinburgh club are on the cusp of a famous victory, the like of which many Scottish football fans have never seen. However, perennial champions Celtic stand in their way.

Celtic can burst Hearts' Scottish Premiership bubble this weekend

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Hearts must go to Celtic Park this weekend and avoid defeat, if they are to clinch the Scottish Premiership title.

In midweek, the Bhoys were handed the opportunity to secure a late winner from the penalty spot against Motherwell as referee John Beaton and his VAR team deemed a handball offence had taken place inside the box.

Hearts celebrate their late winner against Hibernian in the Scottish Premiership (Image credit: Getty Images)

Hearts, meanwhile, waited with bated breath for the final score from Fir Park, after defeating Falkirk 3-0, which put them three points clear of Celtic.

Ultimately, Kelechi Iheanacho dispatched of the spot-kick, setting up a tantalising final day encounter between the green half of Glasgow and the Gorgie Boys.

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Leaders Hearts and Celtic are separated by a single point, meaning a draw WILL be enough to win the league at Celtic Park for Derek McInnes's side. But, this is a Celtic outfit who have won each of their last seven and 14 of 18 home league fixtures this term.

Under Martin O'Neill, Celtic have been formidable this year. He took charge of the club on an interim basis between late October and early December after Brendan Rodgers' exit, and returned as caretaker until the end of the season following Celtic's Wilfried Nancy experiment.

The French coach was ridiculed throughout his brief, month-long tenure as Celtic boss, losing six of the eight games he took charge of.

Wilfried Nancy only lasted a month at Celtic Park (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having battled their way back into title contention, an obvious question supporters have begun to ask is: Will Nancy be given a winners' medal if Celtic beat Hearts to the title?

According to Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL) rules, players must feature in a minimum of 10 league games to qualify for a medal - but Nancy is not a player, therefore the legislation is less clear.

“Only those Players who participated in 25 per cent or more of the League Matches for the Champion Club in the relevant Season will be eligible to receive such medals.”

Celtic fans storm the pitch celebrating their last-gasp winner at Motherwell which has kept title hopes alive (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rule C39 of the SPFL rules stipulates that there are a limited number of medals available: “The Company shall present to the Champion Club of the League 25 League Championship Medals for Players, other staff and Officials."

Clubs may purchase additional medals but requests must be made to, and approved by, the SPFL board.

Given Nancy only took charge of eight matches, some of which were in competitions other than the Scottish Premiership, there is a strong likelihood that the club will not be applying for a medal on his behalf.

However, should the club wish to bestow all three of this season's managers (Rodgers, O'Neill and Nancy) with winners' medals, they are welcome to, provided they are willing to foot the bill.

Currently, there are 15 first-team players who have made at least one, but fewer than 10, league appearances for Celtic this season, that are not eligible for a medal, should they beat Hearts this weekend.

Twenty players are guaranteed a medal, leaving four unallocated, assuming O'Neill automatically receives one.